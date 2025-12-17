Here's What Fireweed Ice Cream Is And What It Should Taste Like

Some ice cream flavors have stood the test of time, like coffee, pistachio, and plain old chocolate. But more and more, it seems like the world of ice cream is expanding. Every shop has its own unique and uncommon ice cream flavors on offer these days, though some are certainly more adventurous than others. In the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, one of these adventurous ice cream flavors that you should be on the lookout for is fireweed.

Fireweed ice cream is pink in color, with a subtle floral, fruity taste that, unless you've encountered these plants — or this ice cream — in the wild, is difficult to describe. But it is the kind of uniquely delicious flavor that once people try it, they simply can't get it out of their minds. Both the color and the flavor of fireweed ice cream come from the bright magenta flowers of the fireweed plant, which grows across much of the northern hemisphere — including most of the U.S. — but is especially common in places like Alaska.

The reason it's called fireweed — Chamerion angustifolium, for the botanists out there — is that this plant loves disturbed areas. When a wildfire passes through, killing the local plant life, fireweed is one of the first plants to establish itself in the burn scar. The plants typically grow from 4 to 6 feet tall, sprouting plumes of flowers from the tops. Given the plant's tendency to colonize recently disturbed areas, on a summer hike in wildfire country, you will often encounter dense fields of just fireweed, beautiful magenta flowers swaying in the breeze.