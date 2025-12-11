The Crucial Step That Can Make Or Break Your Lamb Chops

Lamb chops are incredibly delicious, but it's no secret that they need to be cooked perfectly in order to really impress. Unlike with some other dishes, there's no hiding when it comes to lamb. After all, a tough, rubbery piece can really ruin a meal. It's easy to make, but you need to make sure you follow a simple set of steps, and one of those includes bringing the meat to room temperature before cooking it.

If you start cooking your lamb chops right after you've taken them out of the fridge, then there's a high possibility that they'll cook too quickly on the outside, especially if you're using a hot pan to make these garlicky pan-seared lamb chops. If this happens, the exterior of the chops will dry out while the interior will take forever to come to temperature, leading to an uneven result. However, if you bring the chops to room temperature, then they'll cook more evenly and won't take as long to finish.

This is pretty much the rule of thumb with all red meats, but it's especially important when it comes to cooking lamb, especially if you're working with a thicker cut. Room temperature lamb not only cooks faster, it also offers a better flavor and texture, and the juice will remain sealed inside throughout the cooking process.