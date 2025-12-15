Little Richard's All-Time Favorite Snack Was This Simple Nostalgic Treat
Little Richard is best-known as the flamboyant rock 'n' roll pioneer who gave us classic hits like "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," always delivered with incredible gusto. With a performance style defined by explosive piano playing and electrifying exclamations, it's no question that he probably drummed up quite the appetite between all that yelping, screaming, and shouting. So when he wasn't changing the face of modern music, it's more than likely that he was indulging in his favorite snack: a delicious spoonful of peanut butter.
In a 1998 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Richard talked about his love of the nutty spread and some of his favorite ways to enjoy this simple treat. When he was younger, he "liked peanut butter and honey, but sometime [sic] honey [got] too sweet" for him. So at some point, Richard started adding natural peach preserves to his peanut butter — something he could eat "for every meal" — as well as bananas to his peanut butter sandwiches before frying the entire thing.
That said, the musician also shared that he steered clear of any vegetarian peanut butter, calling it "terrible" and saying he'd "rather just eat the peanuts." And while most peanut butter is a vegetarian blend of peanuts, salt, sugar, and oil, Richard — who was also vegetarian — could have been referring to a vegan version that didn't contain cane sugar refined using bone char, honey as a sugar alternative, or omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish.
How to recreate Little Richard's peanut butter creations
If you love both simplicity and peanut butter, you may be inspired by some of Richard's favorite ways to add a little oomph to your next meal. While you have to be careful to avoid the saccharine honey mixture Richard talked about, using a small drizzle will provide a hint of sweetness that pairs well with the rich creaminess of your peanut butter.
If you're leaning more towards Richard's preserved peaches and peanut butter combination, you can use Tasting Table's preserved peaches recipe to help infuse your snack with just the right amount of juicy, summery sweetness. You can also add fresh fruits like strawberries or blueberries instead to give it some vibrancy, or go the classic route with some banana slices.
If you're feeling particularly daring, you could even copy Richard and stick those bananas on some peanut butter-covered bread before pan frying. Just lightly toast two slices of bread before sticking the bananas on one half and the peanut butter on the other. Then, sandwich it together and fry the entire thing butter, turning it over once and making sure both sides are golden brown. It would all make for a delicious breakfast, especially if you pair your meal with a cup of Postum, Richard's favorite caffeine-free coffee substitute.