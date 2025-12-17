Don't Skip This Step Before Freezing Your Apple Crisp
Whether it's made with tart Granny Smith apples, Gala, topped with a crumble or oats, homemade apple crisp is a tried and true classic. Since it's such a crowd-pleaser and since you can freeze apple crisp (and most baked goods), you might as well bake a big batch — or two — and embrace the leftovers to keep on hand for later enjoyment. But before freezing your apple crisp, don't skip one crucial step: Covering it tightly or storing it in an airtight container.
Apple crisps feature a delicious play of tender cooked apples, caramelized sugars, and crisp topping. This is not a situation where you can loosely top your dessert with a loose layer of plastic wrap and call it a day. Without airtight storage, freezer burn, a common culprit for dry or discolored frozen foods, can occur. When exposed to the cold air of the freezer, moisture from the dessert "sweats" out and tiny ice crystals form on the surface. Once thawed, icy spots can result in a dry apple crisp with a soggy exterior.
Don't defeat the purpose of freezing your dessert by taking shortcuts. Storing your apple crisp in an airtight Tupperware or tight food wrap preserves the baked good's texture and ensures it doesn't pick up any off-odors that may be lingering in the freezer. Apple crisp can retain its fresh quality for a few months in the freezer, but airtight storage is key.
More tips for freezing your dessert without a hitch
While keeping your dessert fresh may seem like a straightforward task, how you store your apple crisp before freezing it depends on the texture of your dish, what materials you have on hand, and the size of the portion you plan on freezing. For instance, if your dessert has a softer, runnier texture, storage containers are best for the job. If your apple crisp is firmer and can be cut into clean pieces, you can use wrap or storage bags. To freeze a couple of servings, you can pop pre-cut squares of the apple crisp in airtight Tupperware containers or sealed sandwich bags. Either way, you'll have individually frozen portions to thaw and enjoy later.
It's also completely possible to freeze a baked apple crisp in its original baking dish if you'd like to get ahead on baking for the holidays or a dinner party (just don't skip crucial prep steps like coring and peeling the apples). Freezing the baked crisp requires using two layers of plastic wrap for an extra barrier, making sure to press the wrap directly over and around the dish's surfaces to prevent air retention and freezer burn. Moisture-proof paper or foil works well, too. Whatever storage material you use, just make sure to fully cover the dish tightly to lock in its full, fresh potential.