Don't Skip This Step Before Freezing Your Apple Crisp

Whether it's made with tart Granny Smith apples, Gala, topped with a crumble or oats, homemade apple crisp is a tried and true classic. Since it's such a crowd-pleaser and since you can freeze apple crisp (and most baked goods), you might as well bake a big batch — or two — and embrace the leftovers to keep on hand for later enjoyment. But before freezing your apple crisp, don't skip one crucial step: Covering it tightly or storing it in an airtight container.

Apple crisps feature a delicious play of tender cooked apples, caramelized sugars, and crisp topping. This is not a situation where you can loosely top your dessert with a loose layer of plastic wrap and call it a day. Without airtight storage, freezer burn, a common culprit for dry or discolored frozen foods, can occur. When exposed to the cold air of the freezer, moisture from the dessert "sweats" out and tiny ice crystals form on the surface. Once thawed, icy spots can result in a dry apple crisp with a soggy exterior.

Don't defeat the purpose of freezing your dessert by taking shortcuts. Storing your apple crisp in an airtight Tupperware or tight food wrap preserves the baked good's texture and ensures it doesn't pick up any off-odors that may be lingering in the freezer. Apple crisp can retain its fresh quality for a few months in the freezer, but airtight storage is key.