Don't Skip This Prep Step Before Baking Your Apple Crisp
Apples are one of the most iconic fall fruits, and a beloved ingredient to incorporate into countless apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your autumn. A classic apple crisp is one of the simplest and most delicious treats, consisting of a modest four-ingredient filling. But, there's a preparation step you shouldn't forget. In an interview with Tasting Table, Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, says to always core and peel the apples before slicing them up for the filling.
According to Cianfanelli, "Coring and peeling ensures even texture and moisture release. The peel acts as a barrier, preventing apples from softening evenly. It also prevents chewy bits that can disrupt the texture of a smooth crumble base." You want apples that are uniformly tender with a subtle bite to them. Since the core of an apple isn't pleasant to eat raw, there would be nothing worse than biting down on bitter seeds with a brittle, plasticky texture amidst the tender, baked apple slices.
While the peel of an apple can bring a pop of color to an apple crisp filling, this would prove to be a big mistake. "Leaving the skins on creates a tougher, uneven texture and can cause certain apple varieties to curl or separate from the filling," says Cianfanelli. Just as the peel locks in raw apples' juicy interiors, it'll also act as a roadblock for even cooking. She explains, "The peels retain more water, leading to slightly underbaked spots and an unpleasant mouth feel when eating it."
More tips for the perfect apple crisp
Leaving skin intact is key for keeping raw apples fresh. So, peeling them is a step you shouldn't do in advance, but rather right as you are making your apple crisp filling. While you can core apples with a paring knife, OXO's Good Grips Corer is the height of efficiency, especially if you have many to peel.
As for the types of apples you should use in an apple crisp, you want to pick varieties that will hold their shape well as they bake. Granny Smith apples are always a classic choice, and will bring a tartness to balance out the added sugar in the filling and topping. Honeycrisp and Fuji apples are firm, juicy, and super-sweet varieties that'll also get nice and caramelized in the oven. Of course, using a mix of apples is a pro tip to achieve the tastiest apple crisp.
Another way to safeguard against mushy or runny apple crisp filling is to add a tablespoon or two of cornstarch into the filling as a binding and thickening agent. Just as you must eliminate the core and peel for even texture, you also want to make sure the apple pieces are uniform in size for the perfect mouthfeel and texture with every bite. Chef Cianfanelli's peeling tip doesn't just apply to apple crisps, however. You should also consider peeling apples before roasting them for other dishes like our mustardy sheet pan sausage and apples recipe.