Don't Skip This Prep Step Before Baking Your Apple Crisp

Apples are one of the most iconic fall fruits, and a beloved ingredient to incorporate into countless apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your autumn. A classic apple crisp is one of the simplest and most delicious treats, consisting of a modest four-ingredient filling. But, there's a preparation step you shouldn't forget. In an interview with Tasting Table, Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, says to always core and peel the apples before slicing them up for the filling.

According to Cianfanelli, "Coring and peeling ensures even texture and moisture release. The peel acts as a barrier, preventing apples from softening evenly. It also prevents chewy bits that can disrupt the texture of a smooth crumble base." You want apples that are uniformly tender with a subtle bite to them. Since the core of an apple isn't pleasant to eat raw, there would be nothing worse than biting down on bitter seeds with a brittle, plasticky texture amidst the tender, baked apple slices.

While the peel of an apple can bring a pop of color to an apple crisp filling, this would prove to be a big mistake. "Leaving the skins on creates a tougher, uneven texture and can cause certain apple varieties to curl or separate from the filling," says Cianfanelli. Just as the peel locks in raw apples' juicy interiors, it'll also act as a roadblock for even cooking. She explains, "The peels retain more water, leading to slightly underbaked spots and an unpleasant mouth feel when eating it."