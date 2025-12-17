Give Vinaigrette A Mouthwatering Tropical Twist With This One Addition

Add cubed mangoes into the blender with your usual ingredient mix (minus the oil) and blend until smooth. As the blender is running, gradually drip the oil until it's fully emulsified, ensuring there's no curdling so the vinaigrette turns out as creamy as possible. Now here's where it gets interesting, because you can use more than just fresh, ripe mangoes: Mango chutney is a great alternative to layer a subtle heat underneath. If you don't have chutney, fiery spices such as cayenne pepper and chili powder also do the trick. And herbs like cilantro and basil? Certainly can't forget about them if you want an herbaceous aroma to kick up the undertone.

Once you've got the mango vinaigrette, a world of possibilities opens up. A spinach salad with mango vinaigrette will brighten up any dinner night, and the same goes for any other leafy green salad in your rotation. Drizzled over a grilled chicken salad or a roasted salmon salad, it's exactly the kind of twist that will make your daily meals exciting again. You also can't really go wrong with a summer fruit salad, especially when it's loaded with mangoes, pineapples, and other tropical delicacies.

Vinaigrettes can also be the game-changing ingredient for flavorful roasted vegetables, and mango vinaigrette, in particular, is how you bring about that restaurant-worthy sophistication. You will also love the way it adds a special touch to ordinary tacos and grain bowls, or seeps fruity notes into a cut of meat as a marinade. If nothing else, just save some for whenever you need a dipping sauce that isn't ketchup or mayo.