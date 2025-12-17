The Mistake With Storing Bread Out On The Countertop For Too Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bread is a staple in most kitchens, but depending on how it is stored, it can be a cautionary tale about food waste. How many times have you had to pitch the rest of your sourdough loaf because it either developed mold or turned into a hockey puck? How long can you store bread on the counter before it goes stale or gets moldy? The mistake with storing bread is not necessarily that you're keeping it on the countertop, but that you're exposing it to light, heat, or moisture. There are a few ways to avoid having your loaf of bread go bad prematurely, keeping in mind that it is not just where to store bread, but how.

Unfortunately, the shelf life of fresh bread tends to be a lot shorter than we like to think. According to the USDA, bread that's baked commercially can last two to four days at room temperature. So if you are keeping your bread on the counter, you have a greater chance of exposing it to light and moisture: two things that promote the growth of mold. The second biggest mistake when it comes to bread storage is the packaging. Most of us grab that loaf of bread from the store, bring it home, and leave it in its plastic baggie. That plastic retains heat and moisture that speeds up the presence of mold spores, whether we can see them right away or not. There is a better way to store bread and ensure you are getting the freshest experience.