Use That Box Of Brownie Mix To Make Ultra-Decadent Pancakes
Making pancakes from a boxed mix is easy and convenient. But if you want something a little more decadent, grab a box of brownie mix. It's a simple addition that makes a huge difference in your morning routine. In just minutes, you'll have fluffy, ultra-chocolatey flapjacks that hold their own next to a slice of cake. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any lazy Sunday.
Many home bakers use cake or pancake mix to create quick and easy treats, and this is no different. After all, a box of brownie mix is already perfectly formulated for deep flavor and fudgy texture. It has just the right ratio of flour, sugar, cocoa, and leavening agent to do all the heavy lifting. So all you have to do is stir together 1 and ½ cups of pancake mix, 1 cup of brownie mix, 1 egg, and 1 cup of milk. Be gentle when stirring, and don't forget: Lumps are your friend when making pancake batter. Cook in ¼ cup portions over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes total. Any longer and you won't get the same fluffy texture.
You can use any brand of brownie mix here, so there's no need to run to the store. However, some are more popular than others. If you're not sure which boxed brownie mix is best, look for those labeled "fudge brownie" to ensure the best texture. The same goes for the pancake mix — use a trusted favorite for consistent results.
Bring out deeper flavor and texture with simple mix-ins
Want to make your brownie pancakes even more indulgent? Now is the time to look at mix-ins. Chocolate chips are a no-brainer, but did you know that adding coffee to chocolate desserts enhances all those rich flavors and brings out even more chocolatey goodness? You don't need a lot — 1-2 teaspoons of espresso powder is more than enough. And if you want a bigger chocolate kick, feel free to add 2-3 teaspoons of good-quality cocoa powder or even chocolate syrup to the batter. Though if you start with a well-known brand of brownie mix, you likely won't need it.
The key with brownie add-ins is to know when to add them. For example, chocolate chips can mix right into the batter, or you can sprinkle them over the finished pancakes and let them melt into the top. Peanut butter, on the other hand, is best reserved as a drizzle. That way, it won't affect the texture of the batter. On that note, using 2 egg yolks in place of a whole egg will give you a slightly fudgier finish.
The final detail is all about presentation. Stack them high and don't be shy with whipped cream and hot fudge sauce. Or maybe you prefer caramel drizzle and a hot latte on the side? Either way, brownie-mix pancakes offer an easy way to elevate a familiar meal into something special, satisfying, and absolutely worth repeating.