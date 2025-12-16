Use That Box Of Brownie Mix To Make Ultra-Decadent Pancakes

Making pancakes from a boxed mix is easy and convenient. But if you want something a little more decadent, grab a box of brownie mix. It's a simple addition that makes a huge difference in your morning routine. In just minutes, you'll have fluffy, ultra-chocolatey flapjacks that hold their own next to a slice of cake. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any lazy Sunday.

Many home bakers use cake or pancake mix to create quick and easy treats, and this is no different. After all, a box of brownie mix is already perfectly formulated for deep flavor and fudgy texture. It has just the right ratio of flour, sugar, cocoa, and leavening agent to do all the heavy lifting. So all you have to do is stir together 1 and ½ cups of pancake mix, 1 cup of brownie mix, 1 egg, and 1 cup of milk. Be gentle when stirring, and don't forget: Lumps are your friend when making pancake batter. Cook in ¼ cup portions over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes total. Any longer and you won't get the same fluffy texture.

You can use any brand of brownie mix here, so there's no need to run to the store. However, some are more popular than others. If you're not sure which boxed brownie mix is best, look for those labeled "fudge brownie" to ensure the best texture. The same goes for the pancake mix — use a trusted favorite for consistent results.