How To Sweeten Unripe Tomatoes With Just 2 Easy Additions

There's nothing worse than prepping for an in-depth dinner recipe only to find the main ingredient isn't at its finest. When working with tomatoes, time isn't always on your side. Though not as temperamental as avocados, tomatoes can go from stiff off the vine to perfectly ripe in the blink of an eye, and then turn to rotten mush before you know it. If that carton of fresh tomatoes could use some more ripening time, but you're in a time crunch, there's a simple hack to speed things up.

I caught up with Italian-American chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival, and she clued me in on an all-too-easy tomato magic trick. "Put the tomatoes in a brown bag in a warm spot and they will ripen faster," Lofaso said, but that's not her only approach. Tomatoes are naturally sweet, so you just need to bring out that tenderness, and Lofaso does so with nothing more than a pinch of salt and a little sugar.