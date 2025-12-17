Is The Cheesecake Factory's Chocolate Cake Worth Ordering Over Its Most Iconic Dessert?

As a pastry chef and lifelong cheesecake fanatic, it almost feels disloyal to admit this, but even I sometimes skip The Cheesecake Factory's namesake dessert and go straight for a slice of the towering chocolate cake. It really is that good. This picture-perfect six-layer chocolate monument delivers a level of richness that's unapologetically indulgent. And for many chocolate lovers, it's absolutely worth choosing over the restaurant's most well-known sweet treat.

Linda's Fudge Cake has all the hallmarks of a well-executed chocolate cake: a moist, tender crumb and a frosting that tastes like actual fudge. It's the best version of the old-school American chocolate cake. There are no swirls, sauces, or embellishments competing for attention here. It's just pure chocolate, done right.

The only real downside (if you can call it that) is its size. Even by Cheesecake Factory standards, this slice is huge, and finishing it after a full meal takes commitment. That said, if you use the simple Cheesecake Factory hack of adding hot fudge sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it becomes an over-the-top sundae-like treat that'll have you fighting people off with your fork. The good news? It keeps beautifully in the fridge. Reheat the leftovers for a few seconds in the microwave, and it transforms into molten perfection. Honestly, it might taste better that way.