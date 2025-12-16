Don't Pour Extra Orange Juice Down The Drain, Freeze It For A Tasty Dessert Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an orange juice fan, it's hard to top such a glorious combination of refreshment, bright acidity, and zesty sweetness. Whether you regularly keep one of the best store-bought brands of OJ in your fridge or tend to make your own fresh orange juice, there are plenty of ways to use up orange juice aside from just drinking it. And using orange juice to make popsicles is one our favorites.

This is a great no-waste solution, especially because opened cartons of orange juice only last about seven to days in the refrigerator, and homemade versions just two or three days, so you really want to get the most out of every nutrient-rich OJ batch. And freezing the leftovers is a pretty long-term option.

For one thing, doing this is about as easy as making a tasty snack or dessert gets. Simply pour the juice into an ice tray, with or without popsicle sticks, or grab an affordable Honsen easy-release popsicle mold. That's all it takes to have a fun, desserty twist on one of your favorite beverages. And it's good for you, too: Not only are you getting vitamic C, antioxidants, and potassium, but you're also in total control of any ingredients going into these juicy treats.