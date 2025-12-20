The 10 Best Frying Pans To Buy At Sam's Club, According To Shoppers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam's Club is a great place to buy high-quality cookware and has lots of excellent frying pans from which to choose. While you may not find most of them on the shelf at your local Sam's Club, you can order the pan or set you like most from the website and have it shipped to you in just a few days. Our list contains frying pans that are well reviewed by Sam's Club customers. While all have ratings between four and five stars, the ones closer to the bottom of the list are the ones with the highest ratings.
There's a reason Sam's Club sells a variety of frying pans and sets, which is that everyone has a different idea of what features they want and what look suits their kitchen aesthetics best. Since all the ones on our list are well rated, you really can't go wrong with any of them. However, you'll need to decide whether having a hard-anodized exterior is important or not and whether you prefer a ceramic cooking surface or are okay with nonstick chemical coatings like Teflon. Other choices include handle type, color, whether or not you need a lid, or if you want to buy each pan alone or in a set. There are a lot of great options on our list of the best Sam's Club frying pans, so let's do a deep dive into the product details and reviews to help you determine which one best suits your purposes.
Member's Mark 3-piece hard anodized fry pan set
Several of the best Sam's Club frying pans are Member's Mark brand, including this 3-piece hard-anodized fry pan set, which comes with three sizes: 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch. This set is a great option for home cooks who are looking for a lightweight, nonstick, dishwasher-friendly set at a low price.
These pans are made from hard-anodized aluminum and come with a nonstick Teflon surface added to them. Hard anodized cookware has an oxidized and strengthened outer layer. The exterior is long-lasting because of its resistance to scratches. However, it's important to note that they won't work on an induction cooktop. You can use them in the oven as long as you don't heat them over 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They're also dishwasher-safe, but the nonstick surface is likely to last longer with handwashing.
Reviewers like that the pans are lightweight, heavy duty, cook everything easily, the food doesn't stick, and that they're easy to clean. The nonstick surface makes them easy to wipe clean with a paper towel; handwash without scrubbing so that they last longer. Reviewers also like how simple and stylish they are. There are some reviewers who say they've done everything right, like avoiding using metal utensils, but they still have experienced the Teflon chipping off. Luckily, Member's Mark is quick to offer a replacement.
Purchase the Member's Mark 3-piece hard anodized fry pan set at Sam's Club for $47.98.
All-Clad HA1 hard anodized nonstick 12-inch chef's pan with lid
If you are looking for a kitchen name brand that has stood the test of time, then you might want to consider getting the 12-inch All-Clad hard-anodized nonstick chef's pan. Not only does this Teflon-coated pan have great ratings and work on induction cooktops, but it's also the only one on our list with a glass lid. However, it is the most expensive option on our list.
This pan's heavy-gauge aluminum is resistant to exterior scratches. While All-Clad is a brand with a reputation for lasting a lifetime, the nonstick coating limits its lifespan. It uses a PTFE nonstick surface, which is the generic version of Teflon. While the pan itself can survive in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the lid can only handle up to 350 degrees. This pan is dishwasher safe, but as with any nonstick pan, it's best to handwash it.
Reviewers find this Sam's Club skillet to have a heavy-duty quality typical of what they expect from All-Clad. They like its large capacity because of its depth, how well it cooks food, that it's easy to clean, and that it comes with a lid. They also mention that the weight and depth reminds them of using a cast iron skillet or wok. Some reviewers mention the handle being awkward for those with small hands.
Purchase the All-Clad HA1 hard anodized nonstick 12-inch chef's pan with lid at Sam's Club for $124.98.
Tramontina 3-pack fry pans with nonstick interior, assorted colors
Those who prefer a nonstick pan set that comes in assorted colors may gravitate toward the 3-pack of frying pans from Tramontina. The set comes with an 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch frying pan, with a choice of an exterior that is blueberry, charcoal, persimmon, or sea salt colored. This set is the best per-skillet price of any on our list, and its many colors and lifetime warranty also make it an attractive choice.
While there's no indication of what type of nonstick surface this pan has, it is PFOA-free, meaning that it doesn't contain perfluorooctanoic acid like Teflon once did, which has a negative health reputation. Both the exterior and the handles have a silicone coating, which provides a good grip, is dishwasher safe, and is oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, it won't work on an induction cooktop.
Reviewers like the Tramontina set because the pans heat evenly, perform well, are easy to clean, and come in three different sizes for different purposes. They find the nonstick surface to work well and be more "slippery" than Teflon, and like that the handles stay cool. However, a few reviewers have mentioned needing to season the pans several times to keep the surface nonstick. Even if they don't last forever, as expected for a pan with a nonstick-coated surface, they're inexpensive to replace.
Purchase the Tramontina 3-pack fry pans with nonstick interior at Sam's Club for $29.84.
GreenPan Reserve 2-piece black fry pan set (10- and 12-inch)
If you're concerned about the safety of chemical nonstick coatings and prefer ceramic, this 2-piece black GreenPan Reserve frying pan set might be closer to what you're looking for. This set comes with both a 10-inch and 12-inch skillet and is classically beautiful in black and gold. This reasonably-priced set can withstand extremely high temperatures and has a non-toxic, diamond-infused ceramic surface that's completely dishwasher safe.
The pans are made from anodized aluminum and work on all cooktops except induction. However, having a diamond-infused Thermolon ceramic coating makes them safe in the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. While you'll find that you can quickly clean the nonstick surface by hand, it's not going to hurt the pans at all to run them through the dishwasher, unlike many nonstick pans.
Reviewers on the Sam's Club website are impressed by how nonstick the surface is, how easy the pans are to clean, and how elegant they look. It's easy to cook without oil, allowing healthier cooking. Reviewers who have used hard anodized pans previously find these to heat faster. Plus, they're pretty enough to hang and durable enough that customers look for other sizes, switching out all their cookware to this brand. Although there have been a few complaints about chipping, some people mention it happening because they weren't using silicone utensils as required.
Purchase the GreenPan Reserve 2-piece black fry pan set (10-inch & 12-inch) at Sam's Club for $89.98.
Member's Mark 3-piece modern ceramic fry pan set, assorted colors
Another highly-rated Sam's Club ceramic frying pan set is the three-piece modern ceramic set from Member's Mark. The set has an 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch skillet included, and you have your choice of black, cream, green, grey, lavender, navy, pink, red, and terracotta exteriors. If you're looking for a colorful and sturdy ceramic frying pan set that works on induction stovetops, these might be for you.
They're made from heavy-gauge aluminum exteriors with nonstick ceramic interiors. The materials used in the construction are strong enough to withstand oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. There are a few caveats to keeping this set in good condition, including not using it on high heat, keeping the handles away from acidic substances, not using aerosol cooking sprays, and cooling the pans before adding cold water. While it's possible to put them in a dishwasher, you'll give them a longer lifespan if you handwash them. You also have to season them before using them.
Reviewers are impressed with how nonstick the inner surface is, making it extremely easy to clean. They also appreciate how well food browns in this pan and that they're only half as heavy as an iron skillet. Plus, the ceramic coating seems to hold up better than some other brands.
Purchase the Member's Mark 3-piece modern ceramic fry pan set at Sam's Club for $49.98 to 59.98.
Member's Mark 5.5-quart modern ceramic jumbo cooker
If not having a lid is a deal breaker for you when you're looking for a ceramic-coated skillet, you may gravitate toward the 5.5-quart jumbo ceramic cooker from Member's Mark. This skillet comes in seven colors, including black, cream, green, grey, navy, peacock, and rosewater. Being a colorful ceramic skillet, having a lid, working with induction cooktops, and having a lot of depth for such a low price sets this one apart.
It's made with heavy-gauge aluminum and has a ceramic nonstick cooking surface inside. The materials make it safe to use in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, though it can't handle high cooking heat or the thermal shock of cold water when it has a hot surface. Handwashing is best for its lifespan even though it can go through the dishwasher.
Customers are impressed with the colors, retro look, how evenly it cooks, how nonstick it is, and how easy it is to clean. It's also big enough to feed a large family and add a lot of ingredients. While the instructions suggest using a mitt to touch the handle, reviewers don't have problems with the handle getting hot. Plus, the price is far less than they'd expect for the quality. Although, some people would prefer a glass lid or one that fits differently.
Purchase the Member's Mark 5.5-quart modern ceramic jumbo cooker at Sam's Club for $39.77.
GreenPan GP5 2-piece healthy ceramic fry pan set
If you like the idea of getting a GreenPan set but are looking for fun colors, you might opt for the 2-piece ceramic GreenPan GP5 frying pan set. You get a 9.5-inch and an 11-inch pan, and it comes in five colors, including cloud cream, dusty rose, forest green, marine blue, and slate. Not only does the set come in great colors, but it's also induction-friendly, extremely durable at high temperatures, and completely safe in the dishwasher.
The company boasts that its diamond-infused Thermolon Infinite8 nonstick ceramic surface is 60% more durable and 90% safer in the dishwasher than its Minerals Pro Ceramic surface, with scratch resistance lasting 50% longer. The pan is a sturdy 5 millimeters thick with Magneto Induction Technology that helps it work with an induction cooktop. It's able to withstand 600 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. The handles' v-shape design keeps them cool, and they're reverse riveted so the handle rivets aren't on the interior where food can get stuck around them.
Reviewers like that the ceramic cooking surface is non-toxic, that it's a good weight, and that the pans look nice. They also like that the pans perform well even at high temperatures, and that they don't need to use much if any oil for cooking because nothing sticks to them. Additionally, the cleaning routine is easy whether you handwash or opt to just throw them in the dishwasher.
Purchase the GreenPan GP5 2-piece healthy ceramic fry pan set at Sam's Club for $119.44.
GreenPan Valencia Pro ceramic nonstick fry pan set, 2-piece or 3-piece
This GreenPan Valencia Pro line is among the best Sam's Club skillet sets. You can choose from a 2-piece or 3-piece set. The 2-piece set comes with a 10-inch and 12-inch skillet, while the 3-piece set comes with an 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch skillet. This line's claim to fame is that it's an award-winning set that works with induction cooktops and has a diamond-infused ceramic cooking surface that can endure ultra-high temperatures and the rigors of the dishwasher.
Like other GreenPans, these are toxin-free, without any PFAS or PFOA, and they contain no lead or cadmium. Having a diamond-infused Thermolon Minerals Pro ceramic surface makes it extremely durable. The hard-anodized body is scratch-resistant, while the ceramic interior cooking surface is intensely durable. It can handle broiler temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll also not burn your hands on the handle because its v-cut design keeps it cool.
Reviewers appreciate how the surface is both nonstick and browns well. In fact, they say that nothing sticks to it and there's no need for oil. While you can put it in the dishwasher, many people just wipe it clean with a paper towel or a sponge and dish soap. Several people find these to be the best pans they've ever purchased.
Purchase the GreenPan Valencia Pro 2-piece ceramic nonstick fry pan set at Sam's Club for $84.98 or the GreenPan Valencia Pro 3-piece ceramic nonstick fry pan set for $99.98.
KitchenAid hard-anodized ceramic 2-piece fry pan set
KitchenAid doesn't just make one of the best stand mixers, but it also makes one of the best frying pan sets at Sam's Club. Both pans in the set have a matte black exterior, and they have a cooking surface that's either 10-inch or 12.5-inch. This is a great choice if you're looking for a name-brand, non-toxic ceramic frying pan set that has lots of room for food and cooks it evenly.
These KitchenAid pans are another set that come with a ceramic surface that the company claims to be free from PFAS and BPA and not made with lead or cadmium. Its hard-anodized exterior is eight times harder than regular aluminum and is made to be extra heat-conductive. They're fine to put into the oven at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, the bottom of the pan won't work with an induction cooktop, and you're going to have to handwash it.
Reviewers appreciate the sturdy pan, the depth, the nonstick surface that cooks food evenly, and the stay-cool handles. They find they don't need a lot of oil, making cooking healthier. Plus, the pans are easy to clean and stay nice-looking even after a lot of use. Some reviewers have mentioned wanting to get a whole set after loving this pan.
Purchase the KitchenAid hard anodized ceramic 2-piece fry pan set at Sam's Club for $64.98.
Member's Mark aluminum nonstick restaurant fry pan, multiple sizes
Finally, some of the best Sam's Club frying pans are the restaurant-grade Member's Mark aluminum nonstick frying pans. They're pretty much the same except for the size, coming in 8-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch, and 14-inch options. These pans provide professional results for several years before needing to be replaced but are such high-quality pans at such a cheap price point that reviewers don't mind.
These are heavy-gauge, professional-level aluminum pans. They have a nonstick surface, but Member's Mark doesn't give any extra details about its composition. They don't work on an induction cooktop, but you can put them in the dishwasher and in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a removable silicone grip so you don't burn your hands on the handle. The lifetime warranty makes them a good bet.
Several reviewers say they've been using these pans for years and have seen ones that look similar at restaurants. They like that the pan is sturdy, sits flat on the cooktop, that the nonstick surface works well, and it's easy to clean. The nonstick coating does eventually wear out after a few years, but the low price makes them easy to replace.
Purchase the Member's Mark 8-inch aluminum nonstick restaurant fry pan at Sam's Club for $15.48, the 10-inch fry pan for $15.98, the 12-inch fry pan for $23.54, or the 14-inch fry pan for $33.24.
Methodology
We wanted to include only those pans that had high ratings with Sam's Club members who had given them a try. On social media, customers weren't really giving specifics on why they liked certain ones. Instead, they tended to name their favorites with vague descriptions. However, it seemed that Member's Mark pans were mentioned the most often. Thus, we decided it would be best to read reviews for frying pans on the Sam's Club website to find out which were the ones with the best reviews.
There were several things we were looking for to determine which were the best. First of all, we're only mentioning pans that have at least 70 ratings to ensure enough people have rated them to give a fair picture of how well they perform. We also decided against including any electric skillets since that seems to be a completely different category.
Ultimately, all the Sam's Club frying pans that made our list have at least a 4-star rating with at least 87% of the reviews falling in the four-star and five-star range. With a lower percentage of just-okay or negative reviews, we feel like they have a greater chance of being a successful purchase. Since anything on our list is a good bet for quality, you can focus on other features you might prefer such as the style, color, pan size, material type, or coating type.