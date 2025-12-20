The Affordable Kitchen Tool That Makes Avocado Toast So Easy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Avocado toast makes a brilliant breakfast to start your day off on the right foot, a healthful light lunch, or a satisfying pick-me-up snack in the late afternoon. Whenever you decide to indulge, it's easier than ever to make it with the clever use of an affordable kitchen tool that you likely have already. Mashing up an avocado for the dish typically calls for the use of a fork. But if you want to streamline your preparation, a standard potato masher is your best bet.

By name, potato mashers are intended for transforming cooked potatoes into fluffy goodness in a flash. With that said, there are a number of other creative uses for your masher beyond simple spuds. All you need is a ripe avocado and an affordable masher to make guacamole or mix up avocados with spices and seasonings to top off your toast.

Whereas a fork has a much smaller surface area, a potato masher can cover the majority of your avocado with just one press. Much like using a masher to mix up ground meat, beans, or bananas, this is a great way to let this simple kitchen gadget have a life beyond potatoes. Start by carefully peeling your avocado and removing the pit before either adding it to a wide-based bowl or atop a sturdy surface such as a cutting board before mashing.