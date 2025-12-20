The Affordable Kitchen Tool That Makes Avocado Toast So Easy
Avocado toast makes a brilliant breakfast to start your day off on the right foot, a healthful light lunch, or a satisfying pick-me-up snack in the late afternoon. Whenever you decide to indulge, it's easier than ever to make it with the clever use of an affordable kitchen tool that you likely have already. Mashing up an avocado for the dish typically calls for the use of a fork. But if you want to streamline your preparation, a standard potato masher is your best bet.
By name, potato mashers are intended for transforming cooked potatoes into fluffy goodness in a flash. With that said, there are a number of other creative uses for your masher beyond simple spuds. All you need is a ripe avocado and an affordable masher to make guacamole or mix up avocados with spices and seasonings to top off your toast.
Whereas a fork has a much smaller surface area, a potato masher can cover the majority of your avocado with just one press. Much like using a masher to mix up ground meat, beans, or bananas, this is a great way to let this simple kitchen gadget have a life beyond potatoes. Start by carefully peeling your avocado and removing the pit before either adding it to a wide-based bowl or atop a sturdy surface such as a cutting board before mashing.
Tips for mashing avocado for toast
One thing to keep in mind is that potato mashers come in a variety of shapes and sizes. These two different stainless steel ones are sold together for under $6 on Amazon. It's also worth noting that if you prefer avocado mash on the chunkier side, you won't have to mash them much to achieve this desired result — it's literally going to take a few seconds. If mashing your avocados in a bowl, you can also add olive oil, lemon juice, or red pepper flakes into the mix and use your masher to combine everything together before adding to your toast. However, it's easiest to mash on a cutting board as the surface is flat, then scrape the mixture into a bowl to mix with seasonings.
Try a riff on a sourdough avocado toast recipe that swaps out the avocado slices for a mashed variety. Mashing will give the avocado a softer consistency. If you're a fan of hummus on your avocado toast, open a can of chickpeas and use your masher a second time to create a protein-rich topping to bulk up your meal. You can also use the masher on canned or cooked tomatoes to create a delightful relish or chutney to add to avocado toast. Keep things light and affordable in the kitchen with a handy tool that's a lot more multi-purpose than you might have imagined.