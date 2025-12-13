The Only Thai Dish You Usually Eat With Chopsticks

When you grab takeout from your favorite Thai restaurant, the bag may come with some wooden chopsticks tucked inside, no matter what you've ordered. This might lead you to think that most Thai dishes are commonly eaten with chopsticks, but according to Adipong "Boyd" Anantawut, manager of SaiTong Thai in New York City, that's a widespread misconception. In an exclusive interview, the expert explained which utensils typically belong with which traditional Thai dishes.

"In Thailand, most dishes are traditionally enjoyed with a spoon and fork, while chopsticks are used only for specific noodle dishes," Anantawut said. The manager named noodle soups, pad thai, pad see ew, and drunken noodles (aka pad kee mao) as examples. All four of these dishes are descended from Chinese cuisine introduced to Thailand by immigrants and missionaries, who also brought chopsticks to the country. It makes sense that Chinese-influenced noodles are still eaten with chopsticks in Thailand.

What about other Thai hallmarks like stews, curries, and fried rice? "All rice dishes, curries, and stir-fries are eaten with a spoon and fork because they're easier for scooping and mixing flavors," Anantawut explained. To eat these dishes, you're supposed to use the back of the fork to maneuver food onto your spoon, then bring the spoon to your mouth — Thai people do not typically eat food off the fork. However, Anantawut said that diners shouldn't worry excessively about eating exactly the right way at Thai restaurants.