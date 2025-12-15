Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Toast Topping Is Blowing Our Minds
Sometimes the most delicious combinations are hiding in plain sight. We have culinary personality Padma Lakshmi to thank for an easy snack combination that is fulfilling and delightful. A quick topping of pomegranate can transform a humble piece of toast, and Lakshmi has shown us that it is possible to adjust this straightforward recipe to suit your palate and cravings. Not only do pomegranates offer health-boosting antioxidants, but the sweet, juicy orbs offer an extra pop that can turn a classic PB&J into a whole new experience. In what she describes as Pom Toast 2.0 on Instagram, Lakshmi demonstrates how simple it is to layer goat cheese on top of sourdough bread, press pomegranate pieces lightly into the cheese, and top with sprinkles of cayenne, chopped dill, and a final flourish of balsamic vinegar. Not only is this gussied-up snack tasty, but it is also pretty to look at.
Pom toast is a recipe that can be easily adjusted to accommodate any nut or seed butter of your choosing, and Lakshmi has offered a few ways to assemble pomegranate toast with different ingredients. In another Instagram video, rather than goat cheese, she adds pomegranate arils on top of peanut butter-coated bread, which offers a sweet snack that delights with texture and taste.
A snack with possibilities
After watching Lakshmi bite into pomegranate-covered toast, some netizens have confessed to eating pom toast daily and putting their own twist on the treat, like using chaat masala and almond butter to make versions of Lakshmi's snack. A base of guac or slices of avocado can be set on top of toasted bread and crowned with goat cheese and mint or chives before pomegranate seeds are sprinkled on top. Meanwhile, for added crunch, pieces of pistachios or almonds can bring even more texture to this approachable recipe.
For those who want a more substantial snack, borrow from the classic holiday recipe, rabanada, a French toast recipe that can be topped with pomegranate seeds for a festive presentation that will warm both stomachs and hearts. To invite a touch of heat to your plate, dig into your spice cabinet to find Tajín, smoked paprika, or Kashmiri chili powder for a final flourish. Let your palate lead the way, and have fun trying different variations of one of Lakshmi's favorite snacks. You can't go wrong with this one.