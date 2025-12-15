Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Toast Topping Is Blowing Our Minds

Sometimes the most delicious combinations are hiding in plain sight. We have culinary personality Padma Lakshmi to thank for an easy snack combination that is fulfilling and delightful. A quick topping of pomegranate can transform a humble piece of toast, and Lakshmi has shown us that it is possible to adjust this straightforward recipe to suit your palate and cravings. Not only do pomegranates offer health-boosting antioxidants, but the sweet, juicy orbs offer an extra pop that can turn a classic PB&J into a whole new experience. In what she describes as Pom Toast 2.0 on Instagram, Lakshmi demonstrates how simple it is to layer goat cheese on top of sourdough bread, press pomegranate pieces lightly into the cheese, and top with sprinkles of cayenne, chopped dill, and a final flourish of balsamic vinegar. Not only is this gussied-up snack tasty, but it is also pretty to look at.

Pom toast is a recipe that can be easily adjusted to accommodate any nut or seed butter of your choosing, and Lakshmi has offered a few ways to assemble pomegranate toast with different ingredients. In another Instagram video, rather than goat cheese, she adds pomegranate arils on top of peanut butter-coated bread, which offers a sweet snack that delights with texture and taste.