Why Eataly Is One Of The Priciest Grocery Stores In America

What's not to love about Italian cooking? The food is acclaimed as part of a healthy Mediterranean diet — and it's molto delizioso on so many levels. It leaves us yearning for colorful trattorias, wine-centric enotecas, and lots of creamy pasta and rich espressos drinks. Without a long international flight, those dreamy experiences seem far, far away — unless you know the secret for bringing genuine Italian food into your own kitchen. It's called Eataly, and everything inside this wildly popular market is authentically Italian — with prices reflecting exquisite sourcing and long journeys to American shores.

Eataly unsurprisingly made its way onto our list of the eight most expensive grocery chains in the U.S., but that's not necessarily a deal-breaker. You won't find average supermarket prices for several reasons, the primary one being a high percentage of goods imported from Italy. The company notes that it works with Italian producers and makers who meet strict quality standards, and that's reflected in what consumers pay.

Fresh produce, cheese, and other ingredients are local, but dry goods such as pasta, pestos, and olive oils still make their way from the Motherland. Eataly stocks about 100 varieties of extra-virgin olive oil from Italy, employs in-house olive oil experts in some locations, and gathers oils from single-estate and boutique providers. All those things seep into the prices you'll pay at these fascinating venues, which now number 40-plus locations worldwide, including at least 15 in America. Even more intricacies influence Eataly's prices — creating even more reasons to visit this re-creation of a thriving Italian market.