Why Buying Whole Fish Isn't Always The Most Affordable Option

If you live near a seaport, the fresh catch of the day could be a real bargain because you're buying directly from the fisher. But we're not all so fortunate, and fish at fish markets and grocery stores can be pricy, even at Costco, where you can pick the freshest fish in bulk packages. You've probably heard that, cents-wise, it makes sense to purchase a whole fish, but it's not always the case, according to Daniel Le, chef at Essex Pearl in New York City. We spoke with Le at the Food Network NYC Wine & Food Festival about whether buying a whole fish was a more affordable option pound-for-pound than buying fish filets. "Well, it depends on what you're using it for," Le told us. "If you're just going to fancy your fish, and you eat it with rice or vegetables or pasta, filet ... is a lot cheaper."

A whole fish can be less expensive by the pound than a filet, but you're paying for a lot of waste. When a whole fish is cleaned, skinned, and boned, as much as half of the fish's weight can be discarded. Smaller fish, however, like trout, are more meaty, and buying them whole is more affordable. But bigger fish have a larger and heavier bone structure, and in the end, you'll be getting less meat for the price. As Le explained, "you're getting charged for the bones, the head, the flesh; If you buy filet, you're just getting the filet."