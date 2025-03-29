How To Pick The Freshest Fish At Costco Every Time

When shopping for fish, freshness should always be top of mind. If you live somewhere where fresh seafood is abundant, then you are familiar with the importance of only cooking and working with high-quality, fresh fish. Not only is eating funky fish that's maybe been stored improperly or is no longer at its freshest an unpleasant experience, but it can potentially make you ill, as well.

If you don't have the luxury of being able to stop by the town docks and procure fresh-caught fish and instead find yourself perusing Costco's seafood section, fret not. Costco actually has some really solid fresh fish options available. We uncovered an internet-approved hack for ensuring you're always buying the freshest fish possible at Costco, and it's way more simple than you may think. All you have to do is talk to your local Costco employees and ask them when they receive their fresh seafood shipments. Most locations will get the shipments on a schedule, so they should be able to share this information with you easily. Then, make sure to only shop for fresh fish on those days, and select only the ones packaged on the same day as the delivery. That way you know they received the fish and packaged it the same day you're taking it home. Another tip is to check that the use-by date is at least seven days out from the day you are buying it.