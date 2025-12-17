Elvis' Favorite Cake Was A Southern Twist On A Rich And Sweet Classic
It's no secret that during his lifetime, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" found comfort in food. Elvis Presley had many favorite foods and drinks that have become notable over the years, one of which being a delicious cake that was a Southern play on an iconic treat: the classic pound cake. The version the King loved, and could apparently finish an entire loaf of all on his lonesome was made by his childhood friend, Janelle McComb.
To give the classic pound cake a deeply Southern twist, McComb enriched the batter with heavy cream and vanilla, in addition to the traditional butter, flour, eggs, and sugar. Pound cakes earned their name because they were originally made with a pound each of flour, butter, and sugar. The addition of heavy cream makes this Southern-style pound cake even denser.
If you'd like to try making Elvis' favorite pound cake yourself, check out our classic pound cake recipe and swap out the sour cream with an equal amount of heavy cream. Alternatively, if you're using another pound cake recipe, a good rule of thumb is to add heavy cream equal to about one-third of the total flour weight. Let's say you're going to use a pound of flour. Then, add about a third of a pound of heavy cream.
Dense, creamy, and moist, Elvis' favorite cake was made with just a few simple ingredients
When you're making your own version of Elvis' favorite pound cake, the best time to incorporate the heavy cream is when you're mixing all the wet ingredients together. So, first cream the butter with sugar, then incorporate the eggs, the heavy cream, and finally, your flour. This will ensure that your pound cake batter combines well and is smooth by the time you pour it into a loaf or Bundt pan.
Unlike chiffon or sponge cakes, pound cakes are denser rather than airy. You'll notice that no leavening agents, such as baking powder, make it into the cake batter. Despite being dense, with the added heavy cream, this pound cake is moist, and every bite is buttery. It's no wonder it was the King's favorite.
While it's unknown whether Elvis enjoyed his favorite pound cake with toppings, you're free to top the cake and serve it how you please. A dusting of confectioners' sugar will give the cake a pleasing aesthetic. A dollop of whipped cream with slices of strawberries or fresh berries would be lovely too. Or, consider adding a sugary, shiny glaze to the cake, and make our lemon-glazed pound cake recipe this week.