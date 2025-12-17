Elvis' Favorite Cake Was A Southern Twist On A Rich And Sweet Classic

It's no secret that during his lifetime, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" found comfort in food. Elvis Presley had many favorite foods and drinks that have become notable over the years, one of which being a delicious cake that was a Southern play on an iconic treat: the classic pound cake. The version the King loved, and could apparently finish an entire loaf of all on his lonesome was made by his childhood friend, Janelle McComb.

To give the classic pound cake a deeply Southern twist, McComb enriched the batter with heavy cream and vanilla, in addition to the traditional butter, flour, eggs, and sugar. Pound cakes earned their name because they were originally made with a pound each of flour, butter, and sugar. The addition of heavy cream makes this Southern-style pound cake even denser.

If you'd like to try making Elvis' favorite pound cake yourself, check out our classic pound cake recipe and swap out the sour cream with an equal amount of heavy cream. Alternatively, if you're using another pound cake recipe, a good rule of thumb is to add heavy cream equal to about one-third of the total flour weight. Let's say you're going to use a pound of flour. Then, add about a third of a pound of heavy cream.