Forget Boiling: Air Fryer Pierogies Are The Only Way To Achieve Perfection

Whether you call them pierogi or one of the many other names for these delicious Eastern European dumplings, you can't go wrong boiling them for a reliable, comforting meal. However, you don't always have to boil pierogies to get the best results. Once again, the air fryer comes through in a pinch, delivering a dish you never knew you needed. Air-fried pierogies are a must-try preparation for this classic.

Whether you use frozen or homemade pierogies, they are often prepared in one of two ways. You can boil them until they're cooked through, or finish them in a frying pan for a crispy, flavorful crust. Both ways can give you a delicious end product, and whether you have savory potato-and-cheese-filled pierogies or sweet fruit-filled ones, you'll probably be satisfied with the outcome. There are other ways to cook the frozen pierogies, including baking and grilling. Air frying takes the best aspects of all and brings them together. It cooks them through without burning them, just as well as boiling would, and gives you a delicious, crispy exterior without all the extra fat or time required to finish them in a skillet.

Food Republic recommends placing frozen pierogies in your air fryer basket and cooking for about 11 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping them midway through. This will lock in that soft, satisfying interior texture while adding crunch to the exterior. From there, you're free to dress them up however you would like.