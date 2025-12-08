Forget Boiling: Air Fryer Pierogies Are The Only Way To Achieve Perfection
Whether you call them pierogi or one of the many other names for these delicious Eastern European dumplings, you can't go wrong boiling them for a reliable, comforting meal. However, you don't always have to boil pierogies to get the best results. Once again, the air fryer comes through in a pinch, delivering a dish you never knew you needed. Air-fried pierogies are a must-try preparation for this classic.
Whether you use frozen or homemade pierogies, they are often prepared in one of two ways. You can boil them until they're cooked through, or finish them in a frying pan for a crispy, flavorful crust. Both ways can give you a delicious end product, and whether you have savory potato-and-cheese-filled pierogies or sweet fruit-filled ones, you'll probably be satisfied with the outcome. There are other ways to cook the frozen pierogies, including baking and grilling. Air frying takes the best aspects of all and brings them together. It cooks them through without burning them, just as well as boiling would, and gives you a delicious, crispy exterior without all the extra fat or time required to finish them in a skillet.
Food Republic recommends placing frozen pierogies in your air fryer basket and cooking for about 11 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping them midway through. This will lock in that soft, satisfying interior texture while adding crunch to the exterior. From there, you're free to dress them up however you would like.
Making pierogies without peer
The biggest problem with a traditional boiled pierogi is its texture. Some people don't mind it, but boiled dough is not appealing to everyone. The outer layer can become very soft and gummy, especially if it sits in boiling liquid too long. If your pierogi is filled with mashed potatoes, then you've got a squishy texture on a squishy texture, and even if the flavor is there, it's not the best bite.
The reason many people finish their pierogies by frying them is to get that crispy exterior locked down. Some still recommend pre-boiling or steaming as a trick for crispier air-fried pierogies, especially if they have extra dense fillings like meat. You can try both methods to see which works best and whether the texture difference matters to you.
When you're just air frying and not boiling, which is perfectly fine for potato- or fruit-filled pierogies, a light spray of oil helps with the crisping process. You may want to bump the heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and give them another minute of cook time. As with most things, factors such as size, filling, and dough thickness can change the cooking time. Make the most of your air fryer pierogies by adding some toppings like onion, crumbled bacon, or cheese in the last minute or two of cooking. Pair them with your favorite sauces and dips, and you'll have a quick and delicious meal for any occasion.
