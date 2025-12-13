Joanna Gaines' Creamy Spaghetti Is Even Better With This Simple Veggie Add-In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to dinner, it can sometimes be challenging to choose a meal that's tasty, satisfying, and nutritious. Luckily, there are cooks like home and kitchen guru Joanna Gaines to make meal planning easier. Gaines' cookbook, "Magnolia Table," is chock full of hearty Southern-style recipe inspiration, including her chicken spaghetti, which comes together on the stovetop and then finishes baking in the oven. While her creamy chicken pasta recipe contains sauteed vegetables (two bell peppers and a few ounces of mushrooms), you can easily make the dish even better with one simple veggie add-on: green beans. In her recipe, Gaines calls for serving the pasta with green beans or a side salad. While the pasta is delicious and filling, a side of green beans boosts the nutrition and helps cut the richness of ingredients like pasta, cheese, cream, broth, and pre-cooked chicken. The extra veggies also add some textural and taste contrast to the creamy pasta.

Preparing a side of green beans doesn't add much cooking time or effort, either. To save time, you can skip trimming the vegetables by buying a bag of pre-washed and pre-cut green beans. Then, steam them simply for a crisp bite that pairs perfectly with the pasta, or bake lemon garlic green beans on a sheet pan for a slight acidic complement. Since Gaines' pasta bake is full of flavor, you can keep the green bean side as simple as you like.