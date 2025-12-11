10 Alternatives To Ladyfingers For A Delicious Tiramisu

A classic tiramisu can bring a luscious, unique flavor to your table. It's memorable and oftentimes potent, making it a conversation starter for family gatherings and hosted parties. A common version includes egg yolks, sugar, marscarpone, heavy cream, strong brewed coffee, cocoa powder, and of course, ladyfingers as the cakey base that absorbs all the liquid — sometimes there's brandy or rum, too. But, of course, there are plenty of variations out there.

The question is: What can you do if you don't have ladyfingers or prefer to create tiramisu without them? As it turns out, there are a lot of captivating takes on the dessert that don't involve the firm, crunchy cookie. We've selected some of the best options that can transform your treat with new flavors and textures. You can find plenty of online recipes with each of these swaps if you're unsure of how to incorporate the ingredient. Here, though, we'll cover why the ladyfinger alternative works, what it brings to the tiramisu, and other relevant tidbits. Your tiramisu will never be the same — in a good way.