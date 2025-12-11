10 Alternatives To Ladyfingers For A Delicious Tiramisu
A classic tiramisu can bring a luscious, unique flavor to your table. It's memorable and oftentimes potent, making it a conversation starter for family gatherings and hosted parties. A common version includes egg yolks, sugar, marscarpone, heavy cream, strong brewed coffee, cocoa powder, and of course, ladyfingers as the cakey base that absorbs all the liquid — sometimes there's brandy or rum, too. But, of course, there are plenty of variations out there.
The question is: What can you do if you don't have ladyfingers or prefer to create tiramisu without them? As it turns out, there are a lot of captivating takes on the dessert that don't involve the firm, crunchy cookie. We've selected some of the best options that can transform your treat with new flavors and textures. You can find plenty of online recipes with each of these swaps if you're unsure of how to incorporate the ingredient. Here, though, we'll cover why the ladyfinger alternative works, what it brings to the tiramisu, and other relevant tidbits. Your tiramisu will never be the same — in a good way.
Pound cake
Pound cake is usually pretty moist and dense, so it makes a delicious option if ladyfingers are out of the question. The baked good provides a somewhat neutral flavor with some sweet, buttery, vanilla profiles. Homemade, frozen, or store-bought all work fine. But you could even go for a marbled version that includes chocolate, as this works splendidly with the cocoa component of tiramisu. All of these create a tasty tiramisu, and the pound cake's density means it won't immediately turn to mush with all the liquid and moisture.
Cut the pound cake into ½-inch slices and arrange as you normally would. The cake slices, though, are quite a lot bigger than a ladyfinger, so you will likely have to cut or trim them as you arrange the slices in flat layers. Although this type of cake offers a different take on tiramisu, it isn't too far from the classic. But you could incorporate added ingredients, like mixing in chocolate syrup in the mascarpone, or topping with candy pieces or raspberries. You probably won't have any leftovers once you bring this to a party.
Hot cross buns
Hot cross buns might be the twist on tiramisu you've been waiting for, thanks to the spiced flavor. The baked bun is somewhat similar to a basic roll with ingredients like flour, yeast, sugar, butter, vanilla, etc., but it also has scrumptious spices to give it added vibrancy. You'll frequently see cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, as well as raisins or currants. Then it has that distinct cross over the top made with flour and water, but those won't be seen in the tiramisu; the rolls are sliced in half and then covered with all the other goodies. Dry them out a bit by toasting them in the oven and then assembling your tiramisu.
The caveat, though, is that this baked treat is associated with Easter, so you might be out of luck if you're looking to find it in your local bakery or grocery store on a random day throughout the year. However, you could always make them yourself or create this tiramisu alternative for Easter — this may be the way to go if you have hot cross bun leftovers, since stale buns only help with the results (no need to toast them if they are stale).
Milano cookies
Pepperidge Farm's Milano cookies are a fantastic alternative to ladyfingers when you want to introduce another chocolatey element to your dessert — aside from the cocoa topping. There are a lot of Milano varieties out there, but we'd recommend sticking with classics like milk or dark chocolate (or the double version of either if you want more chocolate). If you're ready to experiment, you could try other options. The cookies are crisp, firm, long, and slender, much like ladyfingers, so they'll do a wonderful job soaking up all the coffee or rum that you include in your specific recipe. No need to cut or trim them in any way — they already have the perfect shape.
The Milano tiramisu will have a more traditional texture because the cookies are so similar; this creation should sit in the fridge for at least four hours to ensure it softens appropriately. This version with the store-bought cookies might just be the best tiramisu of your life. We love the way the chocolate creates a striking layer when you cut and serve it on a plate, making it appear like you spread some chocolate by hand. Top with halved or largely chopped pieces of Milano right before serving so they can retain their crunch.
Vanilla wafers
Vanilla wafers, those round, crunchy cookies, are a staple in banana pudding and offer a comparable result for tiramisu. They're crispy and crumbly when you bite into them regularly, which makes them the perfect vehicle to absorb the richness in a tiramisu without turning to mush. Because the cookies are on the thin side, you may want to layer two or three at a time, but it's not necessary. The multiple cookies create a more visible layer as you slice into the cake, but the flavors are equally scrumptious. That said, don't confuse vanilla wafers with the waffle-y looking long, thin rectangular ones.
The vanilla cookies offer a vanilla-forward flavor that enhances your dessert without detracting from other strong elements like the strongly brewed coffee or espresso notes. It's even better if you add vanilla extract to the mascarpone and sugar mixture or vanilla coffee. Top your chilled treat with extra cookies once you're ready to serve. The petite nature of the vanilla wafers also makes them a great option if you want to make smaller, individually portioned tiramisu cups.
Madeleines
When you want a thicker, somewhat cakey ladyfinger alternative, madeleines might be the way to go. They hold up well after dipping and absorbing liquid, striking that delicate balance between moist and not falling apart. They hold up as ladyfingers would, but they have a spongy consistency. Madeleine cookies also offer a vanilla and butter profile that can provide a rich flavor for your tiramisu, working in tandem with the marscarone and whipped cream's creaminess.
The shape of a madeleine also creates a cute, slightly domed or scalloped appearance when you slice into it; this can be an alluring option when you want a more visually interesting take on tiramisu. You could also go with the more chocolatey route by using or making chocolate madeleines. You could make other swaps, like using gluten-free madeleines or topping your dessert with candied chestnuts. Sprinkle your creation with a liberal amount of cocoa powder. Your upgraded madeleine tiramisu will provide a tender texture, mild sweetness, and an elegant look to your dessert.
Panettone
Some people see panettone at the grocery store or international aisle during the holiday season and simply walk past it, but it's a flavorful baked good that's sweet, moist, and buttery. It goes well with a cup of coffee as it is, so including it in tiramisu, where it can absorb those strong coffee notes, is simply a no-brainer. The panettone has an airier consistency than, say, a dense pound cake, so you'll want to work with thicker slices, around ¾-inch, but you could go up to 1 inch. You may have to trim some to fit in your vessel, but this won't affect the way it looks once everything is layered in.
The Italian panettone results in a unique tiramisu that's great for holidays, thanks to its Christmas association. However, it also brings new ingredients into the mix – like candied orange peel, candied cherries, dried currants, and golden raisins — which provide a whole new sensory experience. You'll see the fruit pieces in the dessert, but they'll also bring a slightly chewy texture and added sweetness to each bite.
Oreos
When you're seeking other ways to use up that sleeve of Oreos, try incorporating the sandwich cookie in your next tiramisu. Also, as a note: You can use a knock-off sandwich cookie, if that's what you have on hand or prefer to buy. The Oreos create a distinct and interesting color contrast in the tiramisu thanks to their dark hue, but they'll also provide that cocoa and creamy vanilla flavor that the snack is known for.
This ladyfinger swap is ideal for chocolate lovers, but that sweet, creamy middle part of the Oreo also offers a boost of sweetness. If you don't want a chocolatey tiramisu, try the Golden Oreos to better match the color of a ladyfinger. Using an 8x8-inch square pan yields the best results because it fits around 16 cookies total, meaning you don't have to do any finagling or cutting to get them to fit. But if you don't mind that extra step or taking time to arrange, you can use an 8x11-inch dish, an oval dish, or whatever you might have on hand. Try Oreos for a chocolate spin and a uniform, even layered appearance.
Digestive biscuits
What are digestive biscuits, exactly? They are round, crunchy cookies that come in various flavors, but the most common one that people associate with the dessert is the standard or original flavor – it is buttery, mildly nutty from the wheat, and a touch sweet, akin to a graham cracker. While they aren't as well-known on this side of the pond, they are extremely popular in Britain. These days, the cookies are simply paired with a cup of tea, eaten after dinner, etc.
That crumbly, crisp texture comes to its advantage when used in a tiramisu, too. The digestive biscuits can beautifully absorb those flavorful liquids and hold their own in the process. If you want a softer cookie, dunk it in the coffee a couple of times. Its flavor is subtle enough that it doesn't detract from the cream and coffee in the same way as some of the other options on this list — such as Oreos, which thoroughly make their presence known. The biscuits are thin and create a narrower coffee-soaked cookie layer, so you can get creative on how thick you want the mascarpone layer to be.
Hawaiian rolls
If you prefer an equilibrium between the creamy components and the cookie layer, then you might want to swap ladyfingers with Hawaiian sweet rolls. This creates a distinct, more cake-like tiramisu appearance. Similar to the hot cross buns, you'll want to slice the rolls in half lengthwise so they are not too thick, and then toast them to ensure they're sturdy enough to handle soaking in the liquid. You could even grill them for a more prominent toasted flavor. The Hawaiian rolls offer a touch of sweetness and an airy quality to your tiramisu. Arrange lightly without pressing the rolls down or compacting them.
This way, the layers are more striking when you take out a slice, resulting in a somewhat taller tiramisu, which makes it look more like a layered cake. You can get creative with any add-ins, such as creating a pistachio cream or topping your treat with slivered almonds, chocolate curls, or sliced strawberries. For a more dynamic flavor, incorporate coffee or hazelnut liqueur, or even Irish cream, into the espresso/coffee mixture for dunking.
Shortbread cookies
Shortbread cookies come in a variety of shapes, but the slightly thick, rectangular ones are the most similar in size and structure to ladyfingers. This makes it a clear alternative to the standard slender cookie. The shortbread cookies will impart a noticeable buttery flavor to your dessert, but they're still mellow enough to work in harmony with the rest of the tiramisu staple ingredients. Since the shortbread is quite compact, you'll want to dunk it in the coffee for at least a couple of seconds (but you could go a little bit longer) to allow the liquid to penetrate and soak. Because this type of cookie is naturally very crumbly, you don't want to over-soak them either.
You can use other shortbread cookie shapes as desired or even opt for vanilla shortbread for a touch of warmth and dimension. For a rich chocolate flavor, go for cookies with a chocolate or fudgy bottom. We also recommend reserving at least a couple of cookies to crumble on top right before serving your masterpiece. Top your scrumptious tiramisu with chocolate, strawberries, or whatever you prefer.