Skip The Ladyfingers And Try Hot Cross Buns For A Twist On Tiramisu

Tiramisu is an easy, no-bake, crowd-pleasing dessert. The name translates from Italian to "pick me up," referring to the coffee-soaked ladyfingers that separate layers of mascarpone custard. The pillar-shaped sponge cookies are traditionally used because they absorb the coffee beautifully while maintaining their form. But for an equally absorbent yet more flavorful twist on a classic tiramisu, you can swap the ladyfingers for hot cross buns. An iconic Christian culinary tradition to break the Good Friday fast and ring in Easter weekend, hot cross buns are fluffy, spiced sweet buns dotted with plump currants or raisins. Just like ladyfingers, they're available at bakeries and in packaged baked goods sections in grocery stores.

Your tiramisu will still be easy to assemble using store-bought buns to soak up the coffee and place between layers of cream. In fact, you can use the crosses carved into the tops of the buns as a reference for cutting them into large bite-sized pieces. Then, toast them in the oven while you prepare your mascarpone cream. Toasting the hot cross buns will dry them out, facilitating in the absorption of coffee or liqueur. The spices and fruit in the buns add depth of flavor and texture to the tiramisu, complementing the rich mascarpone custard with bright bursts of tangy dried fruit and a sweet and spicy finish from cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.