This Forgotten Grocery Store Chain From The 1950s Was A Dream For Fresh Produce Lovers

As consumer habits have changed over the years, not every grocery store has been able to keep up with the times. Among some of the forgotten grocery stores we wish still existed, one delighted shoppers with its produce. "The best grocery store ever and run by a great family!" gushed a Genuardi's fan on Facebook. Some shoppers recall going out of their way just to shop at the Genuardi's stores.

What started in the 1920s as an operation run out of a horse-drawn cart turned into a series of physical supermarkets splattered throughout the Northeast. Husband and wife team Gaspare and Josephine Genuardi first took vegetables from their own garden and sold them to neighbors out of a truck before five of their sons banded together to open the family's first supermarket. Across decades, the business flourished, and the brothers sold the business to several of their own children who continued to run the stores with a determined growth mindset.