This Keurig Setting Issue Could Be The Reason Your Pods Taste Wrong

The enduring popularity of Keurig coffee machines lies in the convenience. Just pop in the pod, press the button, and you'll get a fresh cup of joe. There are, of course, customization options that allow you to adjust the coffee to your preferences, and it's here where it's easy to make a mistake with your Keurig machine.

Choosing the wrong drink size setting for your pod will result in a less-than-optimal taste. While your Keurig could offer up to five drink size options, each K-Cup is only designed to make a 6- to 8-ounce coffee. If you want to start your day large, it might be tempting to reach for that 12-ounce button on the machine, but all this does is pump more water through the K-Cup. As the amount of ground coffee in the K-Cup remains the same (around 9-12 grams), the brew will simply be more diluted. Brewing with too much water can also result in a burnt or bitter taste. If you want to enjoy your favorite K-Cup brands as they are intended, stick to smaller-sized drinks — you can always make another if you need an extra boost.

With models like the Keurig K-Mini, there aren't any buttons for drink size selection, but you do choose the size based on how much you fill it up. The water reservoir holds up to 12 ounces, and the machine will use all the water in the reservoir for each brew. So, for the best-tasting drinks, don't fill it to the brim, but instead measure out the water before you brew.