This Keurig Setting Issue Could Be The Reason Your Pods Taste Wrong
The enduring popularity of Keurig coffee machines lies in the convenience. Just pop in the pod, press the button, and you'll get a fresh cup of joe. There are, of course, customization options that allow you to adjust the coffee to your preferences, and it's here where it's easy to make a mistake with your Keurig machine.
Choosing the wrong drink size setting for your pod will result in a less-than-optimal taste. While your Keurig could offer up to five drink size options, each K-Cup is only designed to make a 6- to 8-ounce coffee. If you want to start your day large, it might be tempting to reach for that 12-ounce button on the machine, but all this does is pump more water through the K-Cup. As the amount of ground coffee in the K-Cup remains the same (around 9-12 grams), the brew will simply be more diluted. Brewing with too much water can also result in a burnt or bitter taste. If you want to enjoy your favorite K-Cup brands as they are intended, stick to smaller-sized drinks — you can always make another if you need an extra boost.
With models like the Keurig K-Mini, there aren't any buttons for drink size selection, but you do choose the size based on how much you fill it up. The water reservoir holds up to 12 ounces, and the machine will use all the water in the reservoir for each brew. So, for the best-tasting drinks, don't fill it to the brim, but instead measure out the water before you brew.
How to upgrade your Keurig coffee
If you want strong-tasting coffee, and more of it, there are a few options for getting the most out of your K-Cups. The first is to consider the choice of the pod itself. Some brands offer bold or extra bold K-Cups, but this is generally based on the type of coffee used, which has been selected and roasted for a fuller flavor. What you really want to do is check the packaging for the amount of coffee in each pod. The 12.5 grams in each Peet's Major Dickason's K-Cup is going to give you a richer-tasting coffee than the 8 grams found in Folger's Classic Roast.
Depending on the model, you can also adjust the settings for a bolder coffee. Some machines, such as the K-Express, feature a "strong" button, which slows down the brewing process. This gives the water more time in contact with the coffee grounds for a more intense taste. Another of the factors that influences the strength of coffee is water temperature, with higher temperatures extracting more flavor from the grounds. A few Keurig models offer a temperature setting, but if yours doesn't, you can run a hot water cycle before brewing to preheat the machine.
If none of these options get you the taste you're craving, you can always make a double brew using two K-Cups. The smallest drink size on most machines is 6 ounces, so you'll need a cup that will hold at least 12 ounces, into which you can brew one pod after another for a full-strength extra-large coffee.