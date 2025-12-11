Why You Might Want To Avoid This One Type Of Crab When Dining At Seafood Restaurants

Ordering a meal at a seafood restaurant often requires a bit more culinary expertise than at other eateries. Pop into most restaurants, and you can expect that the proteins will come from one of just a few sources: beef, pork, chicken. But with seafood, the options are so vast that choosing well can require lots of knowledge. You might find many species of fish and shellfish on a menu, each with its own habitats, nutritional value, and, of course, flavor. And that's before we even touch on the most sustainable seafood options, another vital characteristic to keep in mind. When it comes to stone crabs in particular, this all gets a bit muddy.

When you encounter stone crabs on a menu, it's always just the claws, beacause of how they're harvested. Most crabs are taken whole, even if you only see the crab's legs on the menu, but with stone crabs it's only the claws that are harvested. These crabs can regrow their claws, so when they're pulled up, if the claws are of legal size, they are popped off and the crab is returned to its native waters. At first glance, this sounds like it would be an incredibly sustainable source of seafood, and you'll find many voices saying that. However, the situation is much more complicated than it sounds, and there are enough problems with overfishing, mortality, and bycatch to land stone crabs on the list of dishes you should never order at a seafood restaurant.