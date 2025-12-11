This Is Hands-Down The Worst Method Of Cooking Scrambled Eggs

A non-stick pan, while the best choice for cooking scrambled eggs, still needs a proper amount of fat in the pan to aid in the slipperiness of the cooking surface. Butter is a delicious choice, as long as you keep the heat on or below a medium flame, as you don't want the butter to burn. But neutral oils like avocado, canola, or even olive oil are also great option. The combination of a proper non-stick pan along with enough fat lets the eggs glide over the surface as they cook.

It's also important to use a proper utensil that won't scratch the non-stick pan, which could release dangerous chemicals into your food over time. Silicone spatulas like these Hotec heat resistant ones are the best option, but a wooden spoon or spatula will work too as long as you don't use too much pressure when scraping the pan.

Out of all the ways to cook eggs, scrambling is a simple and fast way to prepare them. There are so many easy tricks to add more flavor and make a dull scramble exciting, from basic toppings like flaky salt and sliced chives to more elaborate preparations like folding in sauteed vegetables and fancy cheeses. But before you jump into the deep end of scrambled egg preparations, master our excellent basic recipe for soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, made without any additional ingredients or tricks. And don't forget to start cooking scrambled eggs from the outer edges, which I call the push method, as you are pushing the outer edges of the eggs into the center of the pan repeatedly.