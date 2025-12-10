10 Vintage Snacks That Deserve A Spot At Your New Year's Eve Party

Packed with meaty flavor, pigs in blankets are a classic festive treat. These irresistible snacks are the perfect grab-and-go bite-sized appetizer, plus they taste great served alongside a variety of dips. Pigs in blankets rose to fame in the 1950s after being mentioned in the book "Cooking for Kids" by Betty Crocker, though it's thought it may have Asian origins (with early versions swapping the meat for fish).

This appetizer comes in two main forms. The first sees mini cocktail sausages wrapped in slices of bacon and baked until crisp and golden — a double dose of pork that's bursting with salty, savory goodness. The second option is to wrap the sausages in pastry, then baking everything until the pastry is flaky and puffed up for a slightly heartier finish. We love brushing the pastry with a fragrant herb butter before it goes in the oven, which adds extra aromatic depth to every bite. You can also prep them ahead of time by wrapping the sausages, then storing them in the fridge for up to two days.

These snacks pair brilliantly with creamy dips like garlic aioli, ranch dressing, or even a warm, melty cheese sauce. Or for something spicier, go for a sticky chili jam or hot honey. A side of ketchup or barbecue sauce works great here, too.