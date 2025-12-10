10 Vintage Snacks That Deserve A Spot At Your New Year's Eve Party
If you're hosting a get-together this New Year's Eve, planning a tempting spread of snacks is probably already on your to-do list. Whether you're leaning into the convenience of store-bought favorites or crafting your own appetizers from scratch, it's always good to have a selection that caters to every guest's taste. And if you're looking to bring a touch of nostalgia to your celebrations, there are plenty of delicious vintage snack options that absolutely deserve a place on your table.
When building the ultimate party food selections, a mixture of indulgence and freshness is key, with bite-sized, handheld options working just as well as shareable dips. On that note, there are countless retro dinner party favorites that can help you achieve this balance, from fruity skewers and meaty bites to elegant seafood appetizers, and below we've rounded up some of our favorites. These savory treats offer timeless appeal, with a familiar, crowd-pleasing flavors and fun presentation. So get ready to take some notes because these throwback treats are sure to have your guests coming back for more.
Pigs in blankets
Packed with meaty flavor, pigs in blankets are a classic festive treat. These irresistible snacks are the perfect grab-and-go bite-sized appetizer, plus they taste great served alongside a variety of dips. Pigs in blankets rose to fame in the 1950s after being mentioned in the book "Cooking for Kids" by Betty Crocker, though it's thought it may have Asian origins (with early versions swapping the meat for fish).
This appetizer comes in two main forms. The first sees mini cocktail sausages wrapped in slices of bacon and baked until crisp and golden — a double dose of pork that's bursting with salty, savory goodness. The second option is to wrap the sausages in pastry, then baking everything until the pastry is flaky and puffed up for a slightly heartier finish. We love brushing the pastry with a fragrant herb butter before it goes in the oven, which adds extra aromatic depth to every bite. You can also prep them ahead of time by wrapping the sausages, then storing them in the fridge for up to two days.
These snacks pair brilliantly with creamy dips like garlic aioli, ranch dressing, or even a warm, melty cheese sauce. Or for something spicier, go for a sticky chili jam or hot honey. A side of ketchup or barbecue sauce works great here, too.
Cheese balls
A rich, beautifully-formed cheese ball is sure to be a standout on your New Year's snack table. This savory centerpiece was a fashionable dinner party staple in the mid-1990s, thought the concept of crafting cheese into a creamy sphere dates back as far as the early 1800s. Allegedly, the first ever cheese ball was a super-sized version that weighed a whopping 1,235 pounds (crafted as a patriotic gift for President Thomas Jefferson).
Most cheese ball recipes being with a base of cream cheese and shredded cheddar. These core ingredients get mixed up with a variety of flavorful add-ins, and there's plenty of room for creativity here. You could opt for a simple combination of diced bell peppers and green onions, perhaps with a squeeze of lemon juice and sprinkling of garlic powder. Or, build some sweet and spicy contrast, by tossing in bacon, chopped pineapple, and jalapeños. With everything combined, the mixture can then be shaped into a ball and coated as desired. Chopped nuts such as pecans and walnuts are a popular option, but you could always go for bacon bits, chopped herbs, or extra shredded cheese.
If you're not serving the cheese ball right away, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and pop it in the fridge. It'll keep well for up to a week, so feel free to prep it well in advance and give yourself more time for party set up on the day.
Grape jelly meatballs
Grape jelly meatballs are a nostalgic festive appetizer with a delightfully simple prep method. First popping up during the 1960s, they became a favorite at parties and picnics alike for decades before falling off the radar somewhat in the '80s. The jelly-meat combo might seem odd at first, but it's one that works exceptionally well, delivering a delicious balance of sweet and salty goodness. The saucy meatballs can be served on a platter with mini wooden skewers, so they're easy for guests to nibble on without getting messy.
You'll need just a handful of ingredients to make a batch. Grab a bag of frozen meatballs (or make your own if you're feeling fancy), and a jar of grape jelly, plus any additional sauces of your choice. Some recipes call for chili sauce, while others use barbecue sauce, ketchup, sriracha, or Worcestershire sauce. Using a slow cooker is the simplest approach here; add all of the ingredients to the pot and let simmer for several hours, until the meatballs are wonderfully juicy and tender.
The sweet and savory profile of these meatballs ensures they fit in beautifully alongside many other party food favorites. They'd be a delicious match for tear-and-share breads and pastries (think garlicky pull apart rolls or cheesy pinwheels), as well as creamy dips like spinach and artichoke or buffalo chicken. Veggie-based appetizers like stuffed cherry peppers or cheesy mushrooms will also fit right in, adding color and variety to your spread.
Fondue
Nothing oozes retro charm quite like fondue. And while this warming treat has roots in Switzerland, it served as an incredibly trendy party dish in mid-20th century America. Fondue's interactive nature makes it the perfect tool for bringing guests together, with everyone gathering around the pot to share in the dipping experience. Whether you're going for a gooey cheese mixture or an indulgent chocolate version, fondue is sure to bring some sophisticated vibes to your New Year's celebration.
To keep fondue smooth and melty all night long, it's best to use a tailor-made set. This typically consists of a ceramic pot with a handle, that sits above a mini stove to keep the fondue warm. To make a classic cheese fondue, try using Swiss varieties like Gruyere, Jarlsberg, or fontina. These will melt down readily and provide a gloriously rich, nutty flavor. The cheese can be combined with wine, garlic, and other seasonings like mustard powder or a pinch of nutmeg, to build a more complex flavor profile. If you're going for a dessert-style fondue, just melt dark or milk chocolate with heavy cream and a splash of vanilla until smooth and silky.
Also, a good selection of dippers is just an important as the fondue itself. Some excellent savory options include chunks of sourdough, pretzels, crackers, crudites, or even roasted baby potatoes. For a chocolate fondue, marshmallows are a go-to, and fresh fruits are also great for dunking. Think strawberries, grapes, bananas, or slices of apple and pear.
Smoked salmon blinis
Smoked salmon blinis aren't just eye-catching. They also offer a satisfying blend of soft, creamy textures and rich, savory flavors — all packaged into an easy-to-eat snack. Essentially mini pancakes, blinis were likely introduced to the U.S by Russian immigrants in the late 19th century. The fluffy bites fast became recognized as a versatile base for crafting canapes, and when smoked salmon became more accessible in the 1980s, the fish established itself a go-to topping.
While blinis are traditionally made with a yeasted buckwheat batter, many modern recipes call for all-purpose flour. Dollops of the batter are pan-fried to create golden, fluffy circles, that make the perfect canvas for topping with savory delights. Store-bought blinis are also widely available during the holiday season if you'd prefer to cut down the prep time. Top each blini with a spoonful of cream cheese (perhaps enhanced with some lemon juice, garlic, or fresh herbs), then layer pieces of smoked salmon on top. A small sprig of dill makes for a striking garnish, but parsley or chives work just as well. Or consider topping things off with a pinch of lemon zest, a ribbon of cucumber, or even a sprinkling of caviar to really amp up the gourmet vibes.
If you want to provide other options for guests that don't eat fish, you could top some of your blinis with other ingredient combos. This includes roast beef and horseradish, turkey and cranberry, or brie and fig jam.
Crab dip
Another tempting vintage option for your party spread is hot crab dip. With strong ties to the state of Maryland, this dish gained widespread popularity during the mid-19th century, and continued to feature heavily at gatherings and celebrations well into the 1980s. Best served fresh out of the oven, hot crab dip is a comforting medley of creamy, savory ingredients. Plus, if the majority of your snacks are being served chilled or at room temperature, it's nice to mix things up and throw in something warm and cozy — and it doesn't get much more satisfying than this cheesy seafood creation.
To create that mouth-watering gooey texture, start with a base of cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise, seasoning this to your liking with flavorful add-ins like garlic, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper. Old Bay seasoning also makes an excellent accompaniment to seafood. Then, stir in lump crab meat, perhaps alongside some chopped green onions or minced chives, and spread everything into a baking dish.
Sprinkled with extra cheddar and baked until a gorgeous golden crust has formed on top, the creamy crab mixture will taste amazing with all of the classic dippers, such as celery sticks, crackers, or slices of crusty toasted baguette. And, since this warming appetizer will contribute plenty of richness to your party spread, consider balancing things out with some more refreshing additions to the table, such as fruit skewers, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, or smoked salmon blinis.
Stuffed celery sticks
This simple snack might not seem like much, but stuffed celery has a lot going for it. The star of many a 1950s dinner party, this vintage appetizer adds freshness and crunch to your food selection (something that might be especially welcome in your spread). Stuffed celery first came about in the early 20th century, and one of the earliest recipes, by Fannie Farmer of the Boston Cooking School, saw the stalks filled with butter and Roquefort cheese.
The natural hollow in a crisp stick of celery makes it well-suited for stuffing with all kinds of fillings, so you can absolutely create a platter with multiple options to suit different tastes and dietary requirements, all while building plenty of visual appeal. Once you've washed and trimmed the celery, cut each rib into three to four pieces, to create portions that can be enjoyed in a couple of bites. When it comes to filling the sticks, the options are endless. Cream cheese is a popular choice, and this can be enhanced with a variety of add-ins, such as diced olives, garlic, herbs, or jalapeños.
For an elevated version, use goat cheese instead, which works great with a drizzle of honey and as scattering of finely chopped nuts. For a protein-rich finish, you could fill the celery with egg salad or tuna mayo. And, there are plenty of vegan-friendly options to consider too, such as hummus, guacamole, or peanut butter and raisins (ants on a log, anyone?).
Ham and pineapple skewers
Ham and pineapple skewers are brimming with retro appeal, and the appetizer is guaranteed to impress your guests. Emerging from a mid-century wave of Hawaiian-influenced cooking, these fruity skewers brought tropical appeal to the grilling craze of the 1960s and '70s as the ideal addition to a barbecue spread. The combination of sweet and juicy fruit with hearty and savory meat yields a beautifully balanced flavor profile. The snack offers versatility, too, with the option to serve them hot, cold, or enhanced with add-ins.
To make a batch, thread cubes of pineapple and pieces of ham onto skewers or cocktail sticks. You can serve them just as they are, or grill or broil them for a few minutes to caramelize the pineapple and add a little crispness to the meat. To elevate things even further, try brushing the skewers with a glaze. Barbecue sauce, honey mustard, or a sticky orange-soy sauce mixture will all significantly enhance the flavor of the fruit and meat while creating a glorious glossy finish.
If you'd like to add some extra color and flavor to your skewers, feel free to thread some complementary ingredients in-between the ham and pineapple pieces. Diced red bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes can bring a delicious dose of nutrients, and other proteins like chicken or shrimp will fit in seamlessly. Cheese would be an exceptional add-in too. Perhaps mozzarella balls or cheddar cubes if you're serving the skewers cold, or halloumi if you're cooking them.
Bacon-wrapped dates
Serve up a platter of bacon-wrapped dates, and they'll likely disappear fast. These chewy, salty-sweet morsels are pretty hard to resist, and their pleasing presentation makes them a fitting party treat. The soft, caramel-like center of the dates pairs beautifully with the smoky crispness of the bacon, resulting in a decadent bite that feels upscale without demanding too much effort.
These vintage snacks are thought to have British origins dating back to the 1800s, when they were referred to as "Devils on Horseback". Medjool dates serve as the rich, sticky base, with each sliced open and pitted before adding a filling that'll complement the meat and fruit. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pecans are a great choice if you want to introduce some crunch, while goat cheese or blue cheese can provide a creamy, tangy contrast to the sweetness. Once you've stuffed each date, wrap it with a strip of bacon, securing it in place with a toothpick. Bake the meaty bites in the oven until the bacon is crisp and sizzling. These will taste equally great served warm or at room temperature, so don't worry too much about your timings if you've got other oven-baked snacks to prep.
You could also serve these with a flavor-boosting dip. Something creamy would be ideal, like blue cheese dip or a spicy sriracha mayo. Another option is to build on the sweet theme with a side of fruity chutney, or perhaps by drizzling each portion with a sticky balsamic glaze.
Mini quiches
While a standard quiche is certainly party-worthy, if your New Year's gathering isn't a sit-down affair? You'll likely want to offer something a little more portable — which is where mini quiches come in. This retro snack provides all the comfort of a quiche in convenient, hand-held form. This miniature version was a staple on the 1980s finger food scene, and remains a fitting addition to a modern celebratory spread, offering plenty of opportunity to get creative with different fillings.
Start by cutting pie crust into rounds and pressing the pieces into a greased muffin pan. For the quiche filling, whisk together eggs, cream, milk, salt, and pepper. Then, select your add-ins. Veggies like bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and green onions are great picks. Diced ham, cooked bacon, or crumbled sausage are also ideal for boosting the savory depth, and seafood options like smoked salmon or crab will taste fantastic too. And of course, a quiche isn't complete without a generous helping of cheese. There are various ways to include this, such as adding crumbled feta, Gruyere, or goat cheese to the filling mixture, or topping each mini quiche with a sprinkle of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or Parmesan.
With the filling and extras added to the pastry cups, the quiches are ready for oven-baking, until just set and golden on the top. The resulting snacks will complement a whole host of other party food favorites, from fresh fruits and cheese platters to hearty breads and creamy dips.