The Discontinued Cake-Inspired M&M's Variety That Deserves A Second Chance

M&M's have long been a beloved candy with a myriad of fun flavors to choose from. Among many hits, misses, and otherwise, there are some discontinued M&M's flavors that still have fans clamoring for a sweet return. One of the most divisive flavors was the oversized White Strawberry Shortcake M&M's that arrived on the scene around the spring of 2016 and were only available at Target stores.

These discontinued cake-inspired candies certainly spawned a spectrum of enthusiastic opinions. While some reviews maligned the confection as one of the worst M&M's flavors, others offered constructive criticism that the flavors and additives could be adjusted slightly for a more authentic and pleasing taste. Between Reddit users calling the candy "disgusting" and other reviews noting the overpowering artificial strawberry flavor and scent, it would seem these M&M's might just deserve a redo.

Strawberry shortcake has evolved over the years from original European versions that used a firm, biscuit-like cake to a considerably softer sponge or angel food cake in American iterations. For the purposes of the discontinued white chocolate M&M's flavor, the actual cake element was entirely missing and replaced with an infusion of artificial strawberry flavor to complete the overall profile. Though it might not have been the biggest hit of the candy world, there are definitely some simple improvements that could make these shortcake-themed candies even better.