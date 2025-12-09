Why Fish Sauce Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Meatballs

Meatballs are a more versatile recipe than you may think. While your mind might immediately go to the Sunday supper meatballs that your Italian Nonna prepared growing up, those are far from the only variation that you can prepare. There are many types of meatballs from around the globe, and most of them can benefit from one simple yet flavorful ingredient: fish sauce.

You can take your meatballs to the next level with anchovies, but for those of us who prefer a less obvious fishy flavor, fish sauce — made from fermented anchovies and salt — is a far better option. In an exclusive Tasting Table interview about some of the most creative ways to use fish sauce, Irena Macri, recipe developer at Cooked & Loved, shares that she likes using fish sauce in both meatballs and beef burgers for its umami notes, even if its fishy flavor is undetectable.

You don't need to add a ton of fish sauce to your recipe to reap its benefits. Adding even just a tablespoon or so of the sauce to your ground meat will impart an extra umami edge to an already savory bite.