The Bear Featured This Chicago Sandwich Shop, But For A Totally Different Food

Chicago's food scene may be known for its fully-loaded hot dogs and deep-dish pizza, but, the hit FX show "The Bear" is helping foodies far beyond the Windy City eat like a local — or else wish they could. Arguably one of the most enticing on-screen moments in the series is when Marcus nails that chocolate layer cake in Season One. But, behind the scenes, Lionel Boyce (the actor who portrays Marcus) didn't bake the cake. It was crafted by Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader, co-owner of local Chicago sandwich shop Loaf Lounge. Mispagel-Lustbader acts as "The Bear's" pastry consultant, and even helped Boyce hone his cake-frosting skills for the close-up piping shots.

In addition to TV consulting and running Loaf Lounge with her husband Ben Lustbader, Mispagel-Lustbader is also a former pastry chef at such esteemed Michelin-starred establishments as mk, Nightwood, and Sepia. As for Loaf Lounge, what began as a pop-up during the pandemic has taken on a life of its own as a bread-centric bakery and cafe. But, to locals, Loaf Lounge is known for its sandwiches, not its chocolate cake.

Tucked into the North Side's Avondale neighborhood at 2934 N Milwaukee Ave, Suite E, Loaf Lounge has been serving the Chicago community since opening its brick and mortar location in the summer of 2022. Fast-forward three years later, and the cafe's official Instagram currently boasts a whopping 22.2K followers, emerging as a popular spot for coffee and a light bite in the morning, or a more substantial lunch midday.