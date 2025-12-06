Anthony Bourdain's Favorite NYC Breakfast Spot Was This Legendary Jewish Deli

Anthony Bourdain is a New York institution in his own right. Between multiple books, popular television shows, and a larger-than-life persona, his legacy remains ever-present, inspiring others to pursue their passions for food, travel, and exploration. When it came to his hometown, Bourdain was always willing to share his favorite spots to eat and drink in NYC. In the 19th episode of the first season of his show, "A Cooks Tour," he cited Upper West Side Jewish deli Barney Greengrass as serving, "the best breakfast in New York, in fact, the best breakfast in the universe."

Established in 1908, Barney Greengrass specializes in smoked fish and other foods you'd commonly find at a Jewish deli. Per Bourdain, "they don't call him the sturgeon king for nothing." He joked that the "essential ingredients for a balanced breakfast" included the New York Times, Barney Greengrass, and cigarettes. Among a variety of sought-after smoked fish dishes, Bourdain's breakfast order typically included two specific dishes for which the NYC deli was especially well known: the sturgeon platter and the Nova, eggs, and onions dish.

Pairing these with a "regular" New York coffee — which, according to him, meant with cream and sugar — his breakfast definitely highlighted the best of Barney Greengrass' offerings. He would also choose a plain toasted bagel with a "shmear" of cream cheese, noting, "there is no other bagel, by the way."