This Rich Hanukkah Appetizer Has Been A Tradition In Andrew Zimmern's Family For A Century

With plenty to celebrate in the wintertime, planning out a family feast is no small task. Chef Andrew Zimmern knows quite a bit about both bizarre foods and entertaining for a festive gathering. Among the wide variety of delicious Hanukkah foods from around the world, one of his favorite appetizers is, itself, a unique delicacy to those who are unfamiliar. "If you want to cook like a baller Jewish grandmother," Zimmern explained on his website, "this chopped chicken liver is a great place to start."

This is one food you'll commonly find at a Jewish deli, as well as on the dinner table at many Hanukkah meals. Known as the "Festival of Lights," the Jewish holiday celebrates warmth, family, and community through food, storytelling, and remembrance. "When I was a kid, I would spend hours upon hours in my Jewish grandmother's kitchen, watching her cook for a small army," the celebrity chef explained elsewhere on his website regarding his family's most popular recipes. "She made this to-die-for dish for every holiday." The recipe itself has been in the Zimmern family for a century, so you know it's got to be good.

One of the most important aspects of Hanukkah foods is the symbolic element of oil, which takes center stage in a number of fried foods, including potato latkes and jelly donuts. Though this self-descriptive appetizer doesn't call for oil, it absolutely necessitates the ingredient of schmaltz, or rendered chicken fat, to achieve the optimal taste and texture. Additionally, Zimmern insists that purchasing real chicken livers from a butcher shop is paramount, stating, "It makes a world of difference in the taste and texture of the dish."