'The Worst Graphic I've Ever Seen' Or 'Lovely' — Starbucks Fans Debate The New Holiday Merch Drop

'Tis the season for Starbucks to release its holiday-themed merchandise. This year, the coffee giant has teamed up with clothing manufacturer Roller Rabbit, known for its whimsical fabric designs, to make a series of monkey-decorated tumblers. The monkeys come from one of Roller Rabbit's original print patterns, but they have been adapted to a Starbucks motif. Not everyone is excited to see them.

According to the official release from Starbucks, the collaboration is meant to bring more "color and whimsy" into the lives of customers. It also says both companies are about "turning the ordinary into something special." But from the online feedback gathered from multiple sources, it looks like the monkeys didn't hit the mark for everyone.

"One of the worst graphics I've ever seen" was an early comment on the Starbucks Instagram. Others have followed suit. Not everyone, it seems, is a fan of colorful little monkeys at Christmas time.

"They remind me of the flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz," another commenter said, complete with a frowning emoji so you know that they're not fans of flying simians. Other comments ranged from "they are so ugly" to people simply saying "no." Past holiday merch from Starbucks was much less controversial. Maybe they should have stuck to the classics.