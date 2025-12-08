This Zesty Peruvian-Style Sweet Potato Is The Ultimate Baked Potato Transformation

Sure, you can make a loaded sweet potato with caramel sauce and maple-cinnamon candied bacon, but all the spice lovers out there might find it more satisfying to draw inspiration from Peruvian cuisine by seasoning their next batch of orange spuds with tantalizing flavors. In Peru, sliced sweet potatoes are commonly served alongside ceviche and salad. While there are a wide variety of ways to season Peruvian-inspired potatoes, let some of these tasty ingredient combinations provide inspiration for your own culinary concoctions.

Garlic, cilantro, oregano, and lime can add fresh flavor to baked potatoes, while aji amarillo paste will bring a little spice from Peru to your recipes for baked spuds. Cumin builds an enjoyable depth to contrast the earthy sweetness of baked sweet potatoes, and ancho chilies offer the kind of smoky complexity that can give these root vegetables new life. For those wanting a perkier punch, aleppo pepper can turn up the heat as you prepare dishes of loaded spuds to serve.