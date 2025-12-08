This Zesty Peruvian-Style Sweet Potato Is The Ultimate Baked Potato Transformation
Sure, you can make a loaded sweet potato with caramel sauce and maple-cinnamon candied bacon, but all the spice lovers out there might find it more satisfying to draw inspiration from Peruvian cuisine by seasoning their next batch of orange spuds with tantalizing flavors. In Peru, sliced sweet potatoes are commonly served alongside ceviche and salad. While there are a wide variety of ways to season Peruvian-inspired potatoes, let some of these tasty ingredient combinations provide inspiration for your own culinary concoctions.
Garlic, cilantro, oregano, and lime can add fresh flavor to baked potatoes, while aji amarillo paste will bring a little spice from Peru to your recipes for baked spuds. Cumin builds an enjoyable depth to contrast the earthy sweetness of baked sweet potatoes, and ancho chilies offer the kind of smoky complexity that can give these root vegetables new life. For those wanting a perkier punch, aleppo pepper can turn up the heat as you prepare dishes of loaded spuds to serve.
A spud spiced many ways
To borrow secrets from Peruvian cooks, consider cooking sweet potatoes in orange soda — Sunkist or Fanta will do the job — until each piece is cooked through. This cooking method will bring new, delicious flavors to sweet potato dishes like Peruvian ceviche. To keep the sweet potatoes in a more savory-leaning lane, drizzle a creamy dressing made with coconut, cilantro, lime, red onions, and chilies on top of baked sweet potatoes before garnishing the assembly with salted corn kernels or your favorite flavor of Corn Nuts.
For a muscled-up version of baked sweet potatoes, add lima beans, corn, and aji panca paste, which is one of the Peruvian foods you need to try at least once, to the top of the plated sweet potatoes for a loaded-up recipe that will leave no belly unfulfilled. Regardless of your preferences for potato platters, finish plates with freshly chopped cilantro to offer not only visual appeal but some bright, earthy freshness to your Peruvian-inspired meal. With the right spices and seasonings paired with sweet potatoes, this transformative side dish can complement your favorite proteins, salads, bowls of soup, and any recipes served for Taco Tuesday.