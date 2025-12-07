The Discontinued Panera Smoothie We Never Want To See Back On The Menu

You can't spell "passion" without "pass on," and Panera Bread demonstrates why. In Tasting Table's lineup of 17 items to avoid ordering at Panera, the chain's skippable Green Passion smoothie made the list. Luckily, the smoothie flavor has since been discontinued, and we aren't jonesing for a comeback any time soon. As we mentioned in our review, the Green Passion smoothie consistently leaned "bitter with a funky texture and large ice pieces. You may think that this could be fine as long as it's a healthy smoothie to start your day, but it still boasts 50 grams of sugar." Lacking in both taste and texture, we'd hoped this smoothie could still deliver on the nutrition front. Alas.

Elsewhere, in our broader ranking of the 20 best Panera menu items, we noted that the Green Passion smoothie could be a smart choice for "those days when you feel like you really need to consume something healthy but just aren't feeling a salad," but still gave the smoothie a low 13th place. Even as we praised the drink's utility, we disclaimed, "Panera isn't known as a smoothie place, so you should keep your expectations in check." In another beverage-specific menu roundup, we ranked 13 drinks at Panera Bread, and the Green Passion smoothie similarly clocked in at a dismal 10th place, trumping only the cloyingly sweet Caramel, Chocolate, and Madagascar Vanilla Iced "Lattes" that more closely resemble ice cream shakes (no thanks).