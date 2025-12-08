The Worst Cheesecake Factory Bowl Is Just Plain Boring
No matter what you're hankering for, The Cheesecake Factory has it. Whether you're craving Mexican, Italian, or Thai, you'll find something you like on their over 250-item scratch-kitchen menu. And, with their expanded lineup of bowls and small-plate appetizers, you have plenty of filling, budget-friendly options to choose from. But which one delivers the most flavor for the price? And which one could use a touch of sauce or seasoning? We have some answers.
Tasting Table ranked every Cheesecake Factory bowl and walked away largely impressed with the value and taste of most of them. Nevertheless, one had to rank last, and not because of "any unsatisfactory flavors or funky textures," according to our taste tester. Ultimately, the problem was that the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl's simple teriyaki sauce doesn't really seep into the dense, charbroiled salmon, so the bowl ends up tasting a bit milder than the others.
Paired with the plain white rice, it just wasn't as satisfying as the other flavor-packed bowls, nor was it as memorable. It's hard to compete with our top-ranking savory Chicken Katsu Bowl, with its crispy breading and teriyaki glaze, or the comforting Southern Fried Chicken Bowl loaded with a warm and flaky biscuit and herby mashed potatoes. Although seemingly healthier, the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl just lacked the flavor and richness that you come to expect from a Cheesecake Factory dish. If you're watching your calories, this may fit the bill, but otherwise you'll likely be left wanting more.
Why is the salmon bowl so boring?
Of course, we're not the only ones who felt the brand's salmon bowl was a little underwhelming. One Yelp reviewer stated that the salmon itself was good, "but the veggies were very lackluster," and didn't recommend the dish overall. Another Yelper complained that the fish was overcooked, which can render it dry and dense rather than flaky and tender, as some online have described the salmon in this dish.
With the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl, you get a mix of textures with the "snappy" edamame and the selection of bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, but beyond that, there's no seasoning or flavor tying everything together. "I could see this being a good option for someone who wants lighter fare without loads of sauces," explains our reviewer. If you're in the mood for a salmon dish, though, they recommend ordering the herb-crusted salmon filet, which we ranked as one of the best chain restaurant salmon dishes.
If you wish to avoid Cheesecake Factory bowls that could use a bit of flavor, then it's best to order something besides the Peruvian Chicken Bowl, which is served with black beans, white rice, and plantains. Like the salmon bowl, our tester notes that "the protein itself is light on flavor, despite the addition of salsa." The escabeche side adds a crisp tang, but it's not enough to rescue the dish. Instead, grab the Carnitas Bowl or the Orange Cauliflower Bowl before picking the salmon or the chicken.