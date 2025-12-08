The Worst Cheesecake Factory Bowl Is Just Plain Boring

No matter what you're hankering for, The Cheesecake Factory has it. Whether you're craving Mexican, Italian, or Thai, you'll find something you like on their over 250-item scratch-kitchen menu. And, with their expanded lineup of bowls and small-plate appetizers, you have plenty of filling, budget-friendly options to choose from. But which one delivers the most flavor for the price? And which one could use a touch of sauce or seasoning? We have some answers.

Tasting Table ranked every Cheesecake Factory bowl and walked away largely impressed with the value and taste of most of them. Nevertheless, one had to rank last, and not because of "any unsatisfactory flavors or funky textures," according to our taste tester. Ultimately, the problem was that the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl's simple teriyaki sauce doesn't really seep into the dense, charbroiled salmon, so the bowl ends up tasting a bit milder than the others.

Paired with the plain white rice, it just wasn't as satisfying as the other flavor-packed bowls, nor was it as memorable. It's hard to compete with our top-ranking savory Chicken Katsu Bowl, with its crispy breading and teriyaki glaze, or the comforting Southern Fried Chicken Bowl loaded with a warm and flaky biscuit and herby mashed potatoes. Although seemingly healthier, the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl just lacked the flavor and richness that you come to expect from a Cheesecake Factory dish. If you're watching your calories, this may fit the bill, but otherwise you'll likely be left wanting more.