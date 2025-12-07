The Popular Cookies That Will Make Your Holiday Cheesecake Extra Festive And Sweet

Every baker is on the lookout for inspiration whenever the holidays roll around. The same cookie and cake recipes can get old when you repeat them year after year, and there's only so much a few sprinkles and some food coloring can do. But if you're looking for an easy way to amp up your holiday cheesecake, then we have just the tip for you: use your favorite Pillsbury Christmas cookies as the base.

Pillsbury sells a range of festive ready-to-bake sugar cookies during the holiday season, and pre-cut shapes are perfect for layering together to create a sweet cheesecake base. As they bake, the edges of the cookies will melt together and the colorful Christmas designs will remain, creating a festive holiday pattern for your guests to discover as they eat.

A few bakers have tested out the hack online, but we first discovered it through a Youtube video created by @JustinesKitchen. In the video, Justine stacks squares of the Pillsbury Shape Christmas Tree Sugar Cookie Dough in circles inside of a greased springform pan. She faces the cookies in the same direction to create a pattern, then bakes them at 350 Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. The result is a perfect, gap-free disc that makes an ideal base for a no-bake cheesecake.