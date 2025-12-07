The Simple Ingredient That Makes Canned Clam Chowder Taste Totally Gourmet

Just because you're pouring soup from a can doesn't mean it can't be made better with a little enhancement. The right choice of seasonings can elevate clam chowder so that the soup you serve is surprisingly flavorful. Just because you're not making a creamy New England clam chowder recipe from scratch doesn't mean that your meal can't be decadent and delicious.

In addition to remembering to garnish soup bowls before serving, adding cream to the store-bought soup you're heating up can steer pre-made ingredients into a more luxurious lane. Your favorite canned soups may skimp out in the milk and cream department, so even a splash of cream or milk can add mouthfeel to the bowls you serve.

Brands' clam chowder recipes can contain varying amounts of half-and-half, milk, or clam juice, so begin to add heavy cream conservatively and taste as you go until you're happy with the creaminess of the result. Depending on the soup you purchased, you may not need more than a few splashes to perk up your meal.