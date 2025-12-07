The Simple Ingredient That Makes Canned Clam Chowder Taste Totally Gourmet
Just because you're pouring soup from a can doesn't mean it can't be made better with a little enhancement. The right choice of seasonings can elevate clam chowder so that the soup you serve is surprisingly flavorful. Just because you're not making a creamy New England clam chowder recipe from scratch doesn't mean that your meal can't be decadent and delicious.
In addition to remembering to garnish soup bowls before serving, adding cream to the store-bought soup you're heating up can steer pre-made ingredients into a more luxurious lane. Your favorite canned soups may skimp out in the milk and cream department, so even a splash of cream or milk can add mouthfeel to the bowls you serve.
Brands' clam chowder recipes can contain varying amounts of half-and-half, milk, or clam juice, so begin to add heavy cream conservatively and taste as you go until you're happy with the creaminess of the result. Depending on the soup you purchased, you may not need more than a few splashes to perk up your meal.
Bulking up store-bought recipes
If using cream in pre-made soup tastes too thick and rich for your liking, evaporated milk can also impart some of that missing milk fat to the pot that is simmering on your stovetop. For fridges that don't have milk or cream stocked and at the ready, consider adding plain yogurt to your soup. Coconut milk can also add creaminess to pre-made recipes.
For those making use of pantry staples, ground nuts can build up the texture of a soup, and flour or cornstarch can add body to bowls when mixed together with store-bought clam chowder. Whisking a beurre manié paste made with butter and flour can also help muscle up weaker canned recipes, or spoonfuls of ghee or olive oil can bring bulk to your bowl.
Once the soup is thickened up and distributed, crown individual servings with crispy pieces of bacon, freshly chopped garden herbs, or oyster crackers. When served with buttered bread, cornbread, or grilled cheese, you'll have a meal that won't disappoint in any department.