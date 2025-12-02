Don't Have An Open Fire? Here's How To Roast Chestnuts In Your Oven
Colder weather calls for cozy recipes, and what's more warm and wintery than a roasted chestnut? If you don't have access to an open fire for roasting, don't sweat it. You can use your oven and still get carol-worthy results.
The key to perfectly roasted chestnuts is thorough prep. First things first: Give them a good rinse in cold water to wash any exterior dirt off. Next, score your chestnuts before roasting to prevent any steam-powered mini explosions in your oven. Scoring also helps the chestnuts cook more evenly, and creates a natural pull-tab for when it's time to peel them after roasting. To score them, take a small paring knife or kitchen shears and cut either in a cross, or in one line around the perimeter of the chestnut. The last prep step is to soak the chestnuts in water for about an hour.
Once soaked, roast them for 25 to 30 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Check in every couple of minutes or so to turn the chestnuts. Take them out of the oven once the skins have started to peel back and the inside is soft and toasted. You can let them cool entirely before peeling and eating, or you can peel and enjoy them still warm. You can also opt for a more creative recipe altogether, such as roasted chestnut hot chocolate with toasted vanilla bean marshmallows. For any recipe you may try incorporating roasted chestnuts into, you can also roast them in your air fryer for quicker results if you don't have the time or patience to roast them in the oven.
More ways to enjoy this festive treat beyond the winter season
The symbolic reason chestnuts are eaten on Christmas is traced back to another holiday, Martinstag, which celebrates themes of goodwill and generosity. Despite the link to tradition, chestnuts are an excellent ingredient that can be used in recipes year-round. Vegetarian chestnut stuffing brings a warm holiday flavor to any dinner while chestnut agnolotti with cream sauce and truffle elevates the humble nut.
Among the most classic and delicious ways to enjoy chestnuts is in a Mont Blanc, a French dessert featuring a mountain of chestnut puree. The traditional way to prepare this dessert is with a meringue base (and the occasional addition of cake) loaded up with a heap of chestnut paste and topped with whipped cream. It's delicious, light, and not-too-sweet. Another chestnut and meringue Mont Blanc features a mound of whipped cream placed on top of the meringue base before chestnut puree is piped around it for a uniform look and consistent bite.