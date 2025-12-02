Don't Have An Open Fire? Here's How To Roast Chestnuts In Your Oven

Colder weather calls for cozy recipes, and what's more warm and wintery than a roasted chestnut? If you don't have access to an open fire for roasting, don't sweat it. You can use your oven and still get carol-worthy results.

The key to perfectly roasted chestnuts is thorough prep. First things first: Give them a good rinse in cold water to wash any exterior dirt off. Next, score your chestnuts before roasting to prevent any steam-powered mini explosions in your oven. Scoring also helps the chestnuts cook more evenly, and creates a natural pull-tab for when it's time to peel them after roasting. To score them, take a small paring knife or kitchen shears and cut either in a cross, or in one line around the perimeter of the chestnut. The last prep step is to soak the chestnuts in water for about an hour.

Once soaked, roast them for 25 to 30 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Check in every couple of minutes or so to turn the chestnuts. Take them out of the oven once the skins have started to peel back and the inside is soft and toasted. You can let them cool entirely before peeling and eating, or you can peel and enjoy them still warm. You can also opt for a more creative recipe altogether, such as roasted chestnut hot chocolate with toasted vanilla bean marshmallows. For any recipe you may try incorporating roasted chestnuts into, you can also roast them in your air fryer for quicker results if you don't have the time or patience to roast them in the oven.