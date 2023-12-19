Instead Of Roasting Chestnuts, Use Your Air Fryer For Quicker Results

Nat King Cole popularized chestnuts roasting on an open fire with his famous rendition of "The Christmas Song," but how many of us have taken the time to roast chestnuts before? The idea of setting up a fire just to make a snack feels out of touch with the modern world. It's time to update the cookware to the 21st century, and what better way to do that than with an air fryer? Before air fryers became a thing, most people would roast their chestnuts in the oven. But, air fryers are quicker and more energy efficient so if you have one, it's definitely the way to go.

If you've never had roasted chestnuts before you're missing out. They've got a great nuttiness to them which is somewhat sweet while also being a little earthy. The texture is soft and meaty, quite different from eating raw peanuts or almonds. It's the quintessential holiday treat and now they're easier to make than ever before.