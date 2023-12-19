Instead Of Roasting Chestnuts, Use Your Air Fryer For Quicker Results
Nat King Cole popularized chestnuts roasting on an open fire with his famous rendition of "The Christmas Song," but how many of us have taken the time to roast chestnuts before? The idea of setting up a fire just to make a snack feels out of touch with the modern world. It's time to update the cookware to the 21st century, and what better way to do that than with an air fryer? Before air fryers became a thing, most people would roast their chestnuts in the oven. But, air fryers are quicker and more energy efficient so if you have one, it's definitely the way to go.
If you've never had roasted chestnuts before you're missing out. They've got a great nuttiness to them which is somewhat sweet while also being a little earthy. The texture is soft and meaty, quite different from eating raw peanuts or almonds. It's the quintessential holiday treat and now they're easier to make than ever before.
How to roast chestnuts in an air fryer
You'll want to start by scoring your chestnuts. Wash and dry them and lay them out on a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut an X into the nut. It doesn't need to go all the way around, but you'll want the X to be fairly big. You aren't cutting into the chestnut meat, just the outer shell. This lets steam escape while it's cooking, otherwise it might explode. Boil a pot of water and then remove it from the heat. Take your chestnuts and soak them in the hot water for five minutes. Remove them and drain any water off.
Preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Now add your chestnuts in a single layer and cook them for 8 to 10 minutes. The time may vary somewhat depending on the size of the chestnuts. You'll know when they're done since the outer shell will have peeled back, exposing the interior somewhat. Let the chestnuts cool before eating them. When they're ready, simply crack open the shell and enjoy.