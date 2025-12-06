The Simple Ingredient That Turns Mashed Potatoes Into The Ultimate Breakfast Food
When it comes to carrying flavor, there are few dishes as receptive as mashed potatoes. This gives them the kind of blank-canvas versatility that makes it them foundation for 21 seriously successful ingredient upgrades – you can go classy by mixing in some lobster, give it a kick by drowning it in Gumbo, and you can even give your mash a European twist with some French Onion dip. But, even with all of those possibilities, it's hard to imagine mashed potatoes being a breakfast staple — that is, until you've tried topping them with scrambled eggs. The combination of the soft, starchy spuds and creamy scrambled eggs really is the ultimate breakfast combination you're guaranteed to go back to again and again.
Your mashed potatoes can be smooth or lumpy, mixed with milk or cream, and seasoned with just salt and pepper or something more exotic. You don't even have to make them from scratch — this dish works perfectly well with leftover, or even store-bought, mashed potatoes. Similarly, American style eggs cooked on a high heat with large curds work just as well as a silky, runny French style scramble – and either can be prepared while your spuds are cooking (or heating up). Once your eggs are cooked to exactly the consistency you like, smother your potatoes with them and dig in. While it's still protein and carbs at its core, you'll see that eggs-and-mash are in a different league — one that can be used to inspire many other potato and egg breakfast combinations.
More breakfast options with mashed potatoes and eggs
Once you discover the joys of mashed potatoes and eggs, chances are you'll want to dig deeper into this loaded universe. Even more indulgent than simple scrambled eggs on mash, is Erin Johnson's 11-ingredient, slow-cooked breakfast casserole. Start by beating and seasoning your eggs, then build layers in your slow cooker with the sausages, eggs and cheese (you really are looking to feed the soul with this one), swapping the frozen hash brown potatoes for mash. Season each layer as you go, and once all the ingredients are in the pot, shut it and let it cook for eight hours on a really low heat, while you get a good night's sleep.
If you're not the kind of person who plans for breakfast before going to bed — and a lot of us aren't — there are some relatively quick-and-easy options as well. You could try adapting one of our many Frittata recipes, mixing the eggs with your favorite veggies and your leftover mashed potatoes. But if you're specifically looking for options that are unique, you might want to take some inspiration from the Welsh, who love their Anglesey Eggs – a dish that combines mashed potatoes, leeks, cheese and hard-boiled eggs to make a quick, hearty meal.