The Simple Ingredient That Turns Mashed Potatoes Into The Ultimate Breakfast Food

When it comes to carrying flavor, there are few dishes as receptive as mashed potatoes. This gives them the kind of blank-canvas versatility that makes it them foundation for 21 seriously successful ingredient upgrades – you can go classy by mixing in some lobster, give it a kick by drowning it in Gumbo, and you can even give your mash a European twist with some French Onion dip. But, even with all of those possibilities, it's hard to imagine mashed potatoes being a breakfast staple — that is, until you've tried topping them with scrambled eggs. The combination of the soft, starchy spuds and creamy scrambled eggs really is the ultimate breakfast combination you're guaranteed to go back to again and again.

Your mashed potatoes can be smooth or lumpy, mixed with milk or cream, and seasoned with just salt and pepper or something more exotic. You don't even have to make them from scratch — this dish works perfectly well with leftover, or even store-bought, mashed potatoes. Similarly, American style eggs cooked on a high heat with large curds work just as well as a silky, runny French style scramble – and either can be prepared while your spuds are cooking (or heating up). Once your eggs are cooked to exactly the consistency you like, smother your potatoes with them and dig in. While it's still protein and carbs at its core, you'll see that eggs-and-mash are in a different league — one that can be used to inspire many other potato and egg breakfast combinations.