14 Food Brands And Chains That Have Faced The Biggest Boycotts In US History

The earliest boycott on our list started in 1966. For some, it ended in 1987, but for others, it tainted the idea of buying from Coors forever. One boycott reason was related to worker discrimination, with the company seeming to favor straight white males over females, non-whites, or LGBTQ individuals. Liberals and the LGBT community weren't thrilled that the Coors family gave money to conservative politicians and groups. Plus, the company wasn't big on labor rights.

The boycotts began in 1966 to protest how the company treated Hispanic workers. The company was accused of giving Hispanics the worst jobs at lower wages and of firing based on race. Many Hispanics also boycotted Coors because the company supported grape growers, rather than often-Hispanic workers in the concurrent United Farm Workers grape boycott. There were active protests against Coors across Colorado in the 1960s, including on university campuses, and the protests and boycott soon extended to other states. The boycotts grew in the 1970s, with strikes and calls to end polygraph tests and embrace union workers.

The company stopped discriminating based on sexual orientation in 1979. Then, the boycott officially ended in 1987 when Coors came to an agreement with the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations and started hiring more women and minorities.