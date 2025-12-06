How Long An Opened Can Of Tuna Really Lasts In The Fridge

Peeling back the metal lid, you suspiciously poke the tuna flakes — are these leftovers beyond their best? Before opening, the sealed tin of fish is almost invincible, remaining edible for up to five years. Once opened, though, the countdown begins. This is why you should consume refrigerated cans of leftover tuna within three to four days.

Cracking that lid, the tuna is instantly exposed to air, and spoilage begins. Because of this, four days is the best possible scenario, but it's not a guarantee. Learning how you should really be storing tuna is a must. For instance, failing to transfer leftovers to an airtight container is a cardinal sin. Half-peeled lids are a nightmare for contamination, premature spoilage, and exposure to odors that sabotage your tuna's flavor. Instead, find a plastic or glass container, add a label, and refrigerate immediately to avoid any bacterial growth. Be mindful that quality deteriorates even when consumption is technically still safe, too. Aim to use leftover tuna sooner, rather than later.

Not everyone plans back-to-back meals using the same ingredients. If that four-day window seems a little tight, why not play the long game? Swap the refrigerator for the freezer, and drained tuna will last for three months. Just be prepared for potential textural sacrifices as freezing and thawing takes its toll.