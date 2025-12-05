How Bourbon Gets Its Distinct Amber Color

It's easy to surmise that bourbon gets its mesmerizing amber color from the distilling process, with all those earthy elements coming to a stunning crescendo in a blaze of autumn-hued color. A more cynical whiskey lover may instead sigh with sadness that it's likely an added coloring agent of mysterious origin. Truth be told, it's actually neither of those, but something much earthier and intriguing: Bourbon hues come from the merging of fire, wood, and time. Simply put, that rich amber hue comes from the barrel that the bourbon ages in.

Straight from the still, the bourbon is clear as rain — until it nestles in for a minimum two-year slumber in wood barrels, required by law to be new and made of charred oak. Since the insides of the barrel are charred before adding liquid, the characteristics of the wood get extracted by the spirit, impacting the bourbon flavor and creating its color. On a deeper level, charring new oak caramelizes the wood's natural sugars and opens up the wood fibers so the spirit can penetrate deeper. It typically picks up smoky, sweet flavors with hints of caramel, vanilla, and spice, while the liquid extracts the wood pigments into the bourbon.

In their roundup of the 15 facts about bourbon you probably didn't know, Tasting Table whiskey connoisseur Kenny Jarvis noted that the color becomes more complex the longer a bourbon ages. "There are exceptions to this rule, but young bourbon is usually light gold in color, with maturely aged bourbon having a dark amber hue," wrote Jarvis.