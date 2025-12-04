These $1.50 Dollar Tree Winter Plates Are Reselling On eBay For Over $20 A Set

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who love a fancy-looking find without a lush price tag know Dollar Tree is one of the best places to shop. The prices are low, while the design quality rivals big-name stores such as Williams Sonoma. In an ironic turn of events, however, some of those cheap items become so popular that they gain significant resale value. The stock at the store sells out incredibly fast, and Dollar Tree aficionados are left scouring resale sites such as eBay to pay a pretty penny for those very same items. For example, the Royal Norfolk Winter Green Plates sold in store for $1.50 apiece and now sell for $25 for a set of four on eBay.

For the fans of these 10.5-inch plates, the extra dollars are more than worth the beautiful aesthetic. The green, snow-covered pine trees on a shiny white background create an elegant style that feels sophisticated and can be elevated further by pairing the dinner plates with other items from the collection — such as the smaller, 7.5-inch side plate or the 5.6-inch bowl. The dinnerware holds up on the functionality side of things, too. They're ceramic, safe for both the microwave and the dishwasher, and customers report that the set holds up well over time.

"Beautiful heavy duty plates. I will use all winter," wrote one Dollar Tree customer in a review. "I would love to buy these plates but they are never available," wrote another. Whether they're worth five times the in-store price is up to you to decide — but, either way, they'll still be cheaper than similar designs from more high-end stores.