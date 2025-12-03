It's All Too Common To Make This Little Mistake When Tasting Bourbon

Bourbon tasting is far different than enjoying bourbon-based cocktails or knocking back a straight shot. It's a subtler way of experiencing the nuances of well-crafted bourbons, whether they're Kentucky straight, blended, bottled-in-bond, single barrel, sour mash, rye, or otherwise. Each has its own character, giving rise to the art of bourbon tasting, similar to wine tasting. While there aren't strict rules or obvious faux pas, there are some mistakes that could detract from truly getting a feel for the bourbon at hand. One of those is the simple act of gulping, rather than sipping.

It's one of the 14 common bourbon tasting mistakes that are easy to make, identified by our own Tasting Table whiskey connoisseur, Kenny Jarvis. He explains that tasting a mouthful is a classic mistake made with any high-proof spirit, but it's definitely not the right way to enjoy bourbon for several reasons. "A large gulp floods the palate," he explains, "and you're more likely to get a harsh, burning sensation." It can be overpowering and cause you to cough and sputter. But it's not because the bourbon is bad — you're just drinking it the wrong way.

If there's too much bourbon in your mouth, it becomes difficult to notice or appreciate the multi-layered flavors and aromas. The goal of a tasting isn't to become intoxicated, rather to fully enjoy the bourbon, which only comes with taking your time. In other words, a bourbon's profile unfolds by sipping slowly and intentionally.