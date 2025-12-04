The Southern-Style Sauce To Take Eggs To The Next Level
Eggs are a staple in most culinary cultures, providing a versatile and nutritious base that lends itself to virtually any flavor profile. In the South, egg salad and deviled eggs get a major flavor upgrade with the help of Durkee sauce. A staple for over 150 years, the brand is marketed as a sandwich and salad condiment with "a tangy, mustard-mayonnaise flavor." Considering it consists of eggs, vinegar, sugar, salt, oil, and mustard, that description is spot on. Since mustard and mayonnaise are integral ingredients in both egg salad and deviled eggs, Durkee sauce simply enhances the tanginess and spiciness of the mustard in both dishes. Given the richness of egg yolks and the blandness of the whites, an extra tangy and spicy mustard kick is definitely necessary.
In fact, Southerners recommend swapping a few tablespoons of the mayo in your egg salad or deviled egg recipes with Durkee sauce, or "Durkees" as they call it. If you can't find Durkee sauce at your local grocery store, simply order a jar on Amazon. The addition of sweet pickle relish is another Southern secret to take both egg dishes to the next level, while a dash of hot sauce or spicy Creole seasoning helps cut through the richness of both the egg yolks and the mayo. Speaking of which, Duke's mayonnaise is not only the best, but it's also just as much of a Southern staple as Durkees.
What else is Durkee sauce good for?
Egg salad and deviled eggs are only the tip of the iceberg for Durkee sauce as its creamy, spicy, sweet, and tangy flavor profile will instantly upgrade many different dishes. The most obvious applications for it are in potato salad or chicken salad recipes. Use Durkees for a portion of the mayonnaise in a tuna salad recipe or in this recipe for macaroni salad. But this southern staple would also be a great condiment in any kind of sandwich, from turkey to ham or even a grilled cheese if you're feeling adventurous.
Swap mayo for Durkees to elevate a tomato and mayo sandwich, another Southern classic, too. Southerners also use Durkee sauce to elevate their pimento cheese recipes. Add a dash of Tabasco sauce, ketchup, paprika, and aromatics to Durkees and you have a remoulade sauce dupe to slather over your next po'boy sandwich. Of course, you could use a Durkees remoulade as a hollandaise swap for a Southern twist on eggs Benedict.
Durkee sauce is also the creamy and tangy element to pair with barbecue chicken or pulled pork sandwiches. You could even use it as a dipping sauce for french fries, sweet potato fries, and chicken fingers. Or, instead of plain Dijon mustard in your next vinaigrette recipe for a creamier, more delectable salad dressing. Add some horseradish to Durkees and you have the perfect spread for your next steak, burger, or grilled portobello mushroom.