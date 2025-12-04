Eggs are a staple in most culinary cultures, providing a versatile and nutritious base that lends itself to virtually any flavor profile. In the South, egg salad and deviled eggs get a major flavor upgrade with the help of Durkee sauce. A staple for over 150 years, the brand is marketed as a sandwich and salad condiment with "a tangy, mustard-mayonnaise flavor." Considering it consists of eggs, vinegar, sugar, salt, oil, and mustard, that description is spot on. Since mustard and mayonnaise are integral ingredients in both egg salad and deviled eggs, Durkee sauce simply enhances the tanginess and spiciness of the mustard in both dishes. Given the richness of egg yolks and the blandness of the whites, an extra tangy and spicy mustard kick is definitely necessary.

In fact, Southerners recommend swapping a few tablespoons of the mayo in your egg salad or deviled egg recipes with Durkee sauce, or "Durkees" as they call it. If you can't find Durkee sauce at your local grocery store, simply order a jar on Amazon. The addition of sweet pickle relish is another Southern secret to take both egg dishes to the next level, while a dash of hot sauce or spicy Creole seasoning helps cut through the richness of both the egg yolks and the mayo. Speaking of which, Duke's mayonnaise is not only the best, but it's also just as much of a Southern staple as Durkees.