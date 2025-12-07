The $99 Hot Dog Pack That Chicago Locals Still Swear By, Despite The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As well-known as New York might be for its hot dogs, there is one other city in America that may rival it: Chicago. Chicago is famous for its hot dogs, and the people there take them extremely seriously. Don't ever let anyone in Chicago catch you putting ketchup on a hot dog. While there is surely some disagreement among locals about who makes the best dog, Vienna Beef has long been a Chicago favorite. You can even go to their website and buy a 3-pack of their hot dogs for $99. It may sound a little steep to those who haven't had them before, but there's a reason they're so popular.

To be clear, for $99.95 you are getting a good amount of hot dogs. This is three two-pound packages, each containing 16 wieners. That's 48 hot dogs total, which works out to $16.65 per pound or just over $2 apiece. That is not bargain basement pricing compared to what you would pay for a pack of Bar S franks at Walmart that works out to just over eight cents per wiener, but you are also getting a better product. Compare those prices to what you pay for the average hot dog at a ball game. In 2024, that was $5.47, according to Statista. So Vienna Beef is much more reasonable with that in mind. But why would anyone pay that much if they didn't have to?