The 1940s Cake Accident That Ultimately Became A San Francisco Legend

Experimental home cooks know that, sometimes, kitchen mishaps can lead to unexpectedly scrumptious destinations — like the creation of St. Louis' iconic, gooey butter cake. Today, we're taking a closer look at another confectionery-mistake-turned-marvel: Blum's coffee crunch cake. The dessert was invented at the eponymous Blum's Bakery in San Francisco in the 1940s after an unintentional candy-meets-cake baking accident, and remained a beloved regional classic until Blum's closed in the 1970s.

Coffee crunch cake began as the innovative rescue mission of master baker and Le Cordon Blue-trained pastry chef Ernest Weil. Per the lore, after a bakery employee accidentally overboiled a batch of Blum's (supposed-to-be) soft coffee candy, Weil leapt into a thrifty effort not to waste it. The pastry chef broke the crispy, honeycombed sugar candy into small pieces and added it to Blum's regular sponge cake. The result was a light, fluffy, lemon-tinged chiffon cake dotted with crunchy textural morsels. Over time, the West Coast classic was refined into a dimensional, decadent, two-layer treat covered in bittersweet frosting. To assemble, the chiffon cake gets allover-frosted in a coffee-flavored whipped cream infused with vanilla and instant coffee granules, and sprinkled with a generous coating of the shattered coffee candy pieces. A center layer of candy shards (a combination of sugar, strongly-brewed coffee, corn syrup) gives this cake the "coffee crunch" factor in its name, and it quickly emerged as a signature sweet of the city.